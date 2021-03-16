TheStreet
Starbucks Rises on BTIG Upgrade to Buy as Stores Reopen

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh expects Starbucks to more quickly reopen its coffee bars and federal stimulus to speed up same-store sales.
Shares of Starbucks  (SBUX) - Get Report rose Tuesday after the coffee-bar giant was upgraded to buy at BTIG, which expects a strong sales-and-earnings recovery on the back of a quick return of customers.

Shares of the Seattle coffee-bar chain at last check advanced 3% to $112.20. The stock has risen less than 4% this year.

BTIG maintained its price target of $130 on Starbucks.

Analyst Peter Saleh upgraded the stock from neutral because a "faster-than-anticipated pace of restaurant reopening," coupled with the recently approved federal stimulus, will bring customers back to coffee shops.

"For the balance of the year, we expect same-store sales to materially accelerate due to easier comparisons, reopenings and federal stimulus," Saleh wrote in a note.

The stimulus bill, including $1,400 checks to American households and $300 in enhanced unemployment benefits, was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

"We expect the timing of the stimulus checks (later this month/early April) to provide a double benefit to same-store sales, potentially pushing two-year stacked figure well into positive territory," wrote Saleh.

"Looking ahead to late March/early April, we expect Starbucks to garner their fair share of consumer spending as consumers venture out with an additional $1,400," he said.

Starbucks in April will report fiscal-second-quarter earnings. Saleh expects they will come in ahead of consensus estimates, calling the company's guidance for the period too conservative. 

"We believe that prior momentum is returning as coronavirus disruption fades and customer mobility returns, setting up a strong sales and earnings recovery outlook over the coming quarters," he said. 

"This recovery outlook, combined with the company's financial discipline and broad geographic and customer profile, leads to our buy rating," Saleh added.

Earlier this month, Starbucks said it would offer vegan beverages made by Swedish oat-milk maker Oatly as part of its core menu

The vegan-milk company, backed by Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z, has filed for an IPO and will be listed after a review process by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Starbucks is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

