August 23, 2021
Jim Cramer Says Markets Shouldn't Have Been Surprised by Pfizer Approval
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns Early to the Fall Menu

Starbucks's pumpkin spice latte, along with the pumpkin cream cold brew, starting Tuesday will be back at its U.S. and Canada stores.
Coffee chain Starbucks  (SBUX) - Get Report said Monday that two seasonal drinks, pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin cold brew, will be back on the menu in the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday.

Shares of the Seattle coffee-bar giant at last check rose 0.5% to $115.24.

Bakery items pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone will also return to join the pumpkin loaf, which is available year-round in the U.S, the company said.

Pumpkin spice latte, which some say inspires a cult-like following, is a flavor combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove combined with espresso and steamed milk.

The drink was first introduced in 2003 and turned the pumpkin-pie spice flavor into a mass-market hit as a seasonal latte.

Starbucks strongly recommends customers wear masks in stores, even if they are vaccinated.

Last month, Starbucks posted better-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter earnings and boosted its fiscal-year profit guidance. Customers returned to stores in key markets as economies emerged from pandemic-triggered lockdowns.

Starbucks said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in June were $1.01 a share, swinging from a year-earlier loss of 46 cents a share. The latest figure was stronger than the Wall Street consensus forecast of 77 cents a share.

Group revenue, Starbucks said, rose 78% to $7.5 billion, again topping analysts' consensus estimate of a $7.28 billion.

U.S. comparable sales surged 83% from a year earlier as shops reopened.  International comparable sales overall rose 41%. Comparable sales in China were up 19%.

