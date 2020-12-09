TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Starbucks Taps a Black Director, Mellody Hobson, as Chairwoman

Starbucks named a black director, Mellody Hobson, as non-executive chairwoman.
Author:
Publish date:

Starbucks  (SBUX) - Get Report shares were higher on Wednesday after the coffee-bar chain named a black director, Mellody Hobson, as non-executive chairwoman. 

Hobson will be one of the highest-profile black directors in corporate America, Bloomberg reported.

Hobson, who is co-chief executive of the Chicago asset manager Ariel Investments, will take on the role in March at the company's annual meeting. 

She first joined the Starbucks board as an independent director in 2005. She was named co-CEO of Ariel Investments in July 2019.

Hobson also serves as a director on the board of JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report.

Among her other posts, she also serves as chairwoman of After School Matters, a Chicago nonprofit that provides area teens with high-quality after-school and summer programs. 

Hobson will succeed Myron (Mike) E. Ullman III, who has served on the Starbucks board since 2003 and has been chairman since 2018. He will retire in March.

“Over nearly two decades, I have seen the company continue to elevate and transform its business – adapting to various market environments and evolving consumer trends," Hobson said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with the board and talented leadership team on accelerating our strategy, supporting our valued partners, and continuing to create significant value for all of our stakeholders," she added.

"Mellody has been a trusted adviser to me and the company for more than 20 years," Starbucks Founder and Chairman Howard Schultz said in a statement. 

"She is a fearless leader defined by her grace and wisdom. She has long embraced the purpose of Starbucks and, along with the leadership team, will continue to reimagine Starbucks' future through the foundation of its past. My heart is full and thankful that Starbucks will have Mellody’s leadership as chair." 

Schultz added: "From the very beginning, I set out to build a different kind of company -- one in which all decisions were to be made through the lens of humanity.”

Shares of the Seattle company at last check rose 0.4% to $101.60.

Tags
terms:
Food & DrinkRetail
Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Stocks Fluctuate After Dow and S&P 500 Set Records

Rise Of Chinese AI And Quantum Computing Threatens American Military Tech, Says Report For US Congress
INVESTING

QuantumScape Surges Again Amid 'Game-Changing' Battery Technology

Disney+ Is Adding a Million Subscribers a Day. Can It Catch Netflix?
INVESTING

Disney Streaming Leads Shares Higher: What Wall Street's Saying

Jim Cramer Live Dec. 9
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on DoorDash, FireEye, Tesla, Stimulus Package, Stock Market Wednesday

Jim Cramer: Get Out of GameStop
INVESTING

GameStop Slumps as Analysts React to 3rd-Quarter Loss

Eli LIlly Beats, Sears Cuts Whirlpool: Tuesday's Top Stories
INVESTING

Eli Lilly Sees Positive Data From Late-Stage Trial of Diabetes Treatment Tirzepatide

Winter Storm Hercules to Hurt Sales at Vera Bradley, TJX
INVESTING

Vera Bradley Drops After Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses

Uber Lead
INVESTING

Best Stocks of the Year: The Trade Desk, Alibaba, Uber