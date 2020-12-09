Starbucks Taps a Black Director, Mellody Hobson, as Chairwoman

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report shares were higher on Wednesday after the coffee-bar chain named a black director, Mellody Hobson, as non-executive chairwoman.

Hobson will be one of the highest-profile black directors in corporate America, Bloomberg reported.

Hobson, who is co-chief executive of the Chicago asset manager Ariel Investments, will take on the role in March at the company's annual meeting.

She first joined the Starbucks board as an independent director in 2005. She was named co-CEO of Ariel Investments in July 2019.

Hobson also serves as a director on the board of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report.

Among her other posts, she also serves as chairwoman of After School Matters, a Chicago nonprofit that provides area teens with high-quality after-school and summer programs.

Hobson will succeed Myron (Mike) E. Ullman III, who has served on the Starbucks board since 2003 and has been chairman since 2018. He will retire in March.

“Over nearly two decades, I have seen the company continue to elevate and transform its business – adapting to various market environments and evolving consumer trends," Hobson said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with the board and talented leadership team on accelerating our strategy, supporting our valued partners, and continuing to create significant value for all of our stakeholders," she added.

"Mellody has been a trusted adviser to me and the company for more than 20 years," Starbucks Founder and Chairman Howard Schultz said in a statement.

"She is a fearless leader defined by her grace and wisdom. She has long embraced the purpose of Starbucks and, along with the leadership team, will continue to reimagine Starbucks' future through the foundation of its past. My heart is full and thankful that Starbucks will have Mellody’s leadership as chair."

Schultz added: "From the very beginning, I set out to build a different kind of company -- one in which all decisions were to be made through the lens of humanity.”

Shares of the Seattle company at last check rose 0.4% to $101.60.