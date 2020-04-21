Starbucks to Sell Beyond Meat Items in China Starting Wednesday

Starbucks this week will introduce three Beyond menu items at 3,300 locations in China.

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report on Wednesday is debuting Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report products on its menu in China as the coffee-bar chain operates at near full capacity in the country where the coronavirus first was discovered.

The Seattle coffee major will debut three menu items, featuring the El Segundo, Calif., company's alternative beef and two pork alternative products sourced from Hong Kong-based Omnipork.

At last check Beyond Meat shares were up 11% at $87.50. Starbucks shares eased 1.3% to $74.35.

"Today we mark an important milestone as Beyond Meat launches in China, advancing our goal of increasing accessibility to plant-based protein globally," Beyond Meat Chief Executive Ethan Brown said in a statement to MarketWatch.

The new items will include a pesto pasta, a lasagna and a Vietnamese-style noodle salad.

Starbucks, which has reopened about 3,300 locations across China after closing them at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, is also introducing non-dairy lattes using oatmilk.

The partnership with Starbucks is Beyond Meat's first entry into the Chinese market. It could serve as a test run for the company, which had said it planned to expand manufacturing operations to include China.

Meanwhile, Starbucks said last week that it would begin reopening its U.S. locations starting in May.

The coffee retailer says this decision is based on the progress that has been made to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled the U.S. economy.

Starbucks did not set a specific date for the ramp in operations but said it would use a "monitor and adapt" approach.

“As we experienced in China, this will be a journey. We are thoughtfully preparing for this next phase as we adapt in the U.S.," Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said in a memo to staff.

On March 18 Starbucks said that 90% of its stores in China, where covid-19 originated, were open. It had closed the stores in January.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: