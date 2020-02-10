Starbucks Takes Off, Expanding at Airports With Two New Partners

Starbucks is partnering with Paradies Lagardère and OTG to expand its presence in airports.

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, the Seattle specialty-coffee-retailing giant, said it was partnering with two new companies to expand its presence in airports.

Paradies Lagardère of Atlanta and OTG of New York will join HMS Host as operators of Starbucks airport locations across the U.S.

In 2016, Bethesda, Maryland-based HMS Host marked its 25th year with Starbucks.

"In airport locations, we specifically look to licensed business partners that bring the knowledge and capabilities to reach more air travelers," Starbucks said in a statement.

Through the partnerships, Starbucks said it wants to reach more customers and lay the groundwork for innovation, including new store concepts such as a pop-up Starbucks with digital capabilities outside airport gates.



More than 2.7 million passengers fly in to and out of U.S. airports every day, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's website, so the potential customer base is vast.

The "addition of Starbucks to our brand arsenal aligns perfectly with the growth strategy of our dining division,” Gregg Paradies, president and CEO of Paradies Lagardère, said in a statement.

"Our mission is simple: deliver our guests what they want in the most efficient, frictionless way possible," OTG CEO Rick Blatstein said.

Shares of Starbucks at last check were up 0.7% Monday to $87.06.