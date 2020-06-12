Starbucks Shifts Policy to Allow Staff to Wear BLM Regalia

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report has reversed policy and will now permit workers to wear t-shirts and other gear showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Seattle coffee-bar giant got blasted on social media this week for its policy that any accessories an employee wears have to be issued by the company and not advocate for a personal, political or religious cause.

“As we talked about earlier this week, we’re designing new t-shirts with the graphic below to demonstrate our allyship and show we stand together in unity,” the company wrote in a letter to its employees.

That graphic includes signs reading, “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice No Peace,” “Time for Change,” and “Speak Up” among others.

“Until these [t-shirts] arrive, we’ve heard you want to show your support, so just be you,” the company said.

“Wear your BLM pin or t-shirt. We are so proud of your passionate support of our common humanity. We trust you to do what’s right while never forgetting Starbucks is a welcoming third place where all are treated with dignity and respect.”

Starbucks said Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic will make it close 400 stores over the next 18 months, but that it will also launch 300 new stores during the next 12 months, concentrating on pickup locations and mobile orders.

The company said same-store sales fell 43% in May from a year earlier. That represents an improvement from April’s 63% drop.

Starbucks recently traded at $74.80, up 3.1%. The stock has climbed 9% over the past three months, compared with 10% for the S&P 500.