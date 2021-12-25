Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What to Watch in Crypto Today: Robinhood, Russia, IMF
What to Watch in Crypto Today: Robinhood, Russia, IMF
Publish date:

L.A.'s Staples Center Becomes Crypto.com Arena

The home of the Los Angeles Lakers has dropped an outdated name for a very modern one.
Author:

When Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take the court on Christmas Day, they'll do so at a newly-named arena. The one-time Staples (SPLS) Center has become Crypto.com Arena.

The former Staples Center hosts not only the Lakers, but also the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, the WNBA's L.A, Sparks, and a second NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. The Clippers, owned by former Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report CEO Steve Ballmer,  expect to move to their own arena when construction on the Intuit (INTU) - Get Intuit Inc. Report Dome finishes in time for the 2024 season.

Crypto.com signage will be present when the Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets in a nationally televised game on Christmas Day. External signage won't be fully replaced until June.

A New Day for the Former Staples Center

Since it was built in 1989, the Staples Center has hosted an average of 240 events per year. These include multiple Grammy Awards. NBA All-Star Games, and NHL All-Star Games among others. The Lakers, Kings, and Sparks all have won their respective league championships while calling the venue home.

“We’re very excited about partnering with AEG and investing long term in this city, starting with Crypto.com Arena in the heart of downtown, and using our platform in new and creative ways so that cryptocurrency can power the future of world-class sports, entertainment, and technology for fans in LA and around the world,” Crpyo.com CEO Kris Marszalek said in a statement.

TheStreet Recommends

The 20-year deal will be worth a total of $700 million Sports Illustrated reported.

What Is Crypto.com?

While Staples still exists, the office supply chain has struggled in recent years. Crypto.com brings a new identity to the arena that makes it forward-looking instead of being tied to a relic of retails's past.

Crypto.com has only existed since 2016 and calls itself the "world’s fastest-growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Crypto.com NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, carefully curated from the worlds of art, design, entertainment, and sports."

That's a big leap from being tied to a retailer that sells printer paper and other office supplies.

“This partnership is about the future,” said AEG CEO Dan Beckerman. “AEG and Crypto.com not only share a vision about innovation and the future of sports and entertainment, but we also have a shared commitment to our communities where we work and live. We look forward to partnering with Crypto.com to create meaningful initiatives to bring that vision to life in the years to come.”

Crypto.com also has sponsorship deals with the UFC and F1.

Steve Ells, Chipotle CEO
INVESTING
CMG

Action Alerts Plus Sees Potential In Chipotle

Elon Musk Dukes It Out With Richard Branson Over Space Tourism
INVESTING
ZMFBAMZN

A Look Back at 2021: 3 Surprising Business Moves

Stock Traders Lead
INVESTING

What Is Your Market Religion?

stocks markets holiday lights sh
JIM CRAMER
PFENVDATSLA

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/23: Pfizer, Nvidia, Tesla

Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Lead
INVESTING
AAPLTSLAGOOGL

Hawkish Fed And First Female President: Some Of Doug Kass's Wildest Predictions For 2022

5 Honolulu hawaii sh
INVESTING
ORCLMVRSAMZN

Ultra-Luxury Home Sales Are Upending Hawaii's Real Estate Market

ford mustang mache ford
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Talks With Ford and Salesforce CEOs

LNG Unites Global Natural Gas Demand
INVESTING
XOMFLNGLNG

Energy Plays to Keep Your Portfolio Warm This Inflationary Winter