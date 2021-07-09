Premarket Movers Friday: Stamps.com, Wells Fargo, General Motors

Stock futures rebounded modestly Friday from the previous session's broad losses that were fueled by worries global growth could be stalled by the spread of COVID-19 variants.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday:

1. Stamps.com | Up 35.6%

Shares of Stamps.com (STMP) - Get Report soared after the mailing and shipping company said it had agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for about $6.6 billion.

Shareholders will receive $330 a share in cash, a 67% premium over the company's closing price on Thursday.

2. Wells Fargo | Up 1.65%

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report shares advanced after the financial services company said it would stop offering personal lines of credit and shutter those current accounts.

The move is part of Chief Executive Charles Scharf's reimagining of the San Francisco company.

3. General Motors | Up 3.73%

General Motors (GM) - Get Report climbed after Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives initiated coverage of the automaker with an outperform rating and $85 price target.

CEO Mary Barra has led the company back to the top of the auto industry in the U.S. , the team's "laser focus on electric vehicles" has given new energy and strategic focus to GM and "the Street has clearly started to take notice," said Ives.

GM recently reported a 40% increase in second-quarter sales.

4. Tyson Foods | Up 0.61%

Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report rose modestly after federal officials said the world's biggest meat producer was recalling 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria.

The Department of Agriculture announced the recall a month after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis.

Last month, the company said CEO Dean Banks would leave the company after less than a year at the helm.

5. United Airlines | Up 1.67%

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report and other airlines were climbing after falling Thursday over concerns about the spread of COVID-19 variants.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report and Delta (DAL) - Get Report were advancing.