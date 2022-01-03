Stalling Stock Prices Top 2022 Surprise List for Veteran Strategist

Byron Wien of Blackstone, compiling his 37th annual list of market surprises, also says inflation won't be transitory.

Byron Wien, vice chairman of Blackstone, has assembled his 37th annual list of the top 10 surprises in store for markets during the coming year, with stalled stock prices at No. 1.

Wien, who began putting together the list when he worked at Morgan Stanley, cooperated on this year’s rankings with Joe Zidle, chief investment strategist for Blackstone’s Private Wealth Solutions group

No. 1: Value Matters

"The combination of strong earnings clashes with rising interest rates, resulting in the S&P 500 making no progress in 2022,” the duo write. The S&P 500 soared 27% in 2021.

“Value outperforms growth. High volatility continues, and there is a correction that approaches, but does not exceed, 20%,” they predict.

No. 2: Inflation Isn’t Transitory

Wien and Zidle say that “while the prices of some commodities decline, wages and rents continue to rise. The consumer price index and other widely followed measures of inflation increase by 4.5% for the year.”

Consumer prices soared 6.8% in the 12 months through November.

No. 3: A Bearish Call For Bonds

“The bond market begins to respond to rising inflation and tapering by the Federal Reserve, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury rises to 2.75%,” Wien and Zidle write. “The Fed completes its tapering and raises rates four times in 2022.”

Skipping to No. 6, the duo are bullish on gold. “The price of gold rallies by 20% to a new record high,” they write. “Despite strong growth in the U.S., investors seek the perceived safety and inflation hedge of gold amidst rising prices and volatility.”

Gold recently traded at $1,804, after sliding 3% last year.