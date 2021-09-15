September 15, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Natural Gas Could Have a Run Here, Jim Cramer Says
Publish date:

Stagflation Could Be Promising for These Two Stocks

Real Money's Bret Jensen says revisions in growth estimates could make these two companies promising buys
Author:

Economic growth is showing signs of a slowdown because of inflation and the continued impact of the Delta variant.

Investors should focus on these two factors contributing to what Bret Jensen dubs as “Stagflation Lite" since they are the issues causing the major recent declines in consumer sentiment and confidence.

The stock market appears to have “ignored these warning signs about a slowing economy,” he wrote in a recent Real Money column.

Investment banks are also expressing the same sentiment about the future of the economy. Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report lowered its estimate of third quarter GDP growth twice in the last three weeks and predicts it to rise only by 5.5%, compared to its previous estimate of 8.5% a few weeks ago. Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley (MS) Report lowered its estimate by over 50% to 2.9% GDP growth from 6.5% in the third quarter.

TheStreet Recommends

These revisions in growth estimates could be opportunities to invest in two stocks - Hooker Furniture  (HOFT) - Get Hooker Furniture Corporation Report and homebuilder M.D.C. Holdings  (MDC) - Get M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Report, according to Jensen

“Both names are plays on the continued migration out of the large cities to the smaller towns and exurbs, where the cost of living is lower,” Jensen wrote. “A trend that will strengthen, in my view, if more regions of the country impose vaccine mandates and travel restrictions.”

These stocks could be a good addition to a portfolio because they both trade at under 10 times earnings and generate “impressive growth and good order backlogs” along with solid balance sheets and pay decent quarterly dividends, he wrote.

“They are two of the cheaper stocks in what I consider an overvalued market and should hold up well should we get a market correction, which I believe is an increasing possibility in the months ahead,” Jensen wrote. “Despite my pessimism on the market, when the music is playing you have to dance. I have chosen a slow waltz, keeping my eyes firmly on the exits."

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Workhorse CEO: We Will Beat Elon Musk's Tesla to Market With Electric Trucks
INVESTING

Workhorse Stock Slips After Withdrawal of Protest of USPS Bid

59. Chevron Corp. (CVX)
INVESTING

Chevron Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan on Premium Valuation

Wynn Shares Fall on Macau Management Reshuffle
INVESTING

Wynn Resorts Stock: Buy the Dip if It Reclaims This Key Level

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

Microsoft Stock Supports Nasdaq, Dow Rebounds on Oil, Energy

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer Makes Case for Vaccine Booster in FDA Presentation

Lucid Air sedan Lead
INVESTING

Lucid Stock a Buy With $30 Target at Bank of America on Valuation

Weber Lead
INVESTING

Grill Maker Weber Stock Higher After Sales Increase, Outlook

Jim Cramer: Oil Prices Not Good for Oil Stocks
MARKETS

Exxon Stock Climbs As Oil Extends Post-Ida Rally; Natural Gas At 7-Year High