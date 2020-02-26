Square Surges on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat

Payments processor Square (SQ) - Get Report topped analyst estimates for fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

The company posted adjusted net income of 23 cents per diluted share for the quarter. Analysts had been forecasting 21 cents a share.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 14 cents a share on adjusted revenue of $464.3 million. It no longer reports adjusted revenue figures, according to its shareholder letter.

Square offered guidance of adjusted earnings of 16 cents to 18 cents a share for the first quarter and 90 cents to 94 cents for the full year.

“Our guidance for the full year of 2020 reflects strong revenue and gross profit growth,” CEO Jack Dorsey and CFO Amrita Ahuja said in the letter.

Shares of Square rose $6.12, or 8%, to $82.71 in after-hours trading.