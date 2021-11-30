Square and Twitter Stock Rise on BofA Upgrade and Reiteration

Square and Twitter rise after Bank of America upgrades Square to neutral from underperform; Wedbush cuts Twitter price target following Jack Dorsey's departure.

Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report were both climbing Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the payment-tech company to neutral from underperform, while reiterating its buy rating on the micro-blogging website.

The upgrade and the reiteration comes one day after Jack Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO, with Parag Agrawal named as his replacement. Dorsey is not leaving his chief executive position at Square.

At the same time, Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian lowered his price target on Twitter to $52 from $69 while keeping a neutral rating Dorsey's departure announcement.

Square was up slightly to $213.88, while Twitter was up nearly 1% to $46.10 in premarket trading.

Analyst Jason Kupferberg also boosted his price target for Square to $221 from $210, according to the Fly.

The "deceleration risk" of the company's Cash App business has been "more appropriately" priced in as the stock now trades 25% below August highs and 15% since reporting a third-quarter earnings miss earlier this month, the analyst said.

Kupferberg added that he hesitates to take a more constructive stance on Square until there is better visibility on the near-term and medium-term trajectory of the Cash App gross profit.

Bank of America also reiterated its buy rating of Twitter.

"Mr. Dorsey's contributions to Twitter are undeniable and as a founder and CEO he continued to play a critical role, so his stepping down is no minor point in our view," Arounian said in an investor's note. "The change at the top does raise some question marks around how the strategy may evolve from here, with so much focus recently on new product development."

However, the analyst said that the timing around the move "does make sense to us, particularly with Mr. Dorsey's overwhelmingly busy schedule and growing focus on fintech/ crypto."

"We believe investors were expecting/hoping for an external candidate to take over that could bring in to Twitter an outside perspective and experience that would help it reach its user growth and revenue targets," Arounian said, "with a focus on improving ad tech, particularly around direct response and ecommerce advertising, and features that could resonate with a greater amount of users."

That said, he added, "we are not surprised to see an internal candidate take over, with significant recent effort of late particularly around product and technology improvement velocity, including features like Topics, Spacing, Professional Profile/Shop Module."

Agrawal's appointment, Arounian said, "does highlight the particular importance of improving the technology aspect of these initiatives in reaching targets and allows Twitter's top tech leader to implement his own vision in upgrading the platform's tech to drive growth."