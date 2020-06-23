How Far Can Square Run at New Highs?

Square finally closes above $100 and bulls look to keep the momentum going. Can shares continue to climb? The technicals favor the stock right now.

Square (SQ) - Get Report jumped more than 6% on Monday and was continuing higher on Tuesday, up more than 1.5% so far on the day.

Monday’s close over the $100 mark was the stock’s first time accomplishing the feat. While Square has traded above this mark in the past - last doing so in October 2018 - it has struggled to close above this level.

Now bulls are wondering just how high Square stock can run. Helping spark the move was a price target hike on Monday from Barclays. While maintaining an overweight condition, the analysts raised their price target from $90 to $115.

To get there, Square would have to climb more than 10% from Monday’s close. With momentum in tech stocks, as well as its peer PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, long-term investors are anxiously waiting to see whether shares can get there.

Let’s have a closer look.

Trading Square Stock

Daily chart of Square stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

In mid-February, Square stock was finally revving its engine, looking like it could run up toward $100 and reward the patience shareholders who had stuck with it.

Instead, the coronavirus rocked Square, with shares plunging more than 63% from peak to trough. Since then though, it’s been a very steady uptrend as buyers gobble up each and every dip.

Since reclaiming the 20-day moving average in early April, Square has tested this level just once, doing so earlier this month. That’s how you know the bulls have been in control.

With its move through $100 — which came into play near the 123.6% extension — bulls are looking for more upside. Specifically, the 138.2% extension sits up at $108.23. Above that is the $115 price target from Barclays, followed by the 161.8% extension up near $121.

On the downside, first look to see if Square stock can hold $100 as support. Below puts the 20-day moving average and uptrend support in play.

If those levels fail to hold Square, it puts the breakout level near $85 in play. That may time up with the 50-day moving average, depending on the timing and should a fall of this magnitude even occur.

For now, bulls remain in control as Square chugs to new highs. Look to see how it does with the 138.2% extension near $108 and whether it can hold $100 as support.