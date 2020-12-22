TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Square and PayPal Price Targets Up on Faster E-Payment Adoption

Price targets on Square and PayPal were raised at Deutsche Bank as the investment firm expects faster adoption of e-commerce and mobile-payment services.
Author:
Publish date:

Price targets on Square  (SQ) - Get Report and PayPal  (PYPL) - Get Report were raised at Deutsche Bank as the investment firm's analyst expects faster adoption of e-commerce and mobile-payment services due to the coronavirus pandemic and other factors.

Separately, a BTIG analyst, Mark Palmer, raised his price target on Square to $295 from $220.

At last check San Francisco-based Square was climbing 2.9% to $239.67, while San Jose, Calif.-based PayPal was up 0.8% to $239.54.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane, who keeps a buy rating on both companies, raised his price target on Square to $255 from $215 and on PayPal to $275 from $234. 

Keane said in a note to investors that a survey of 817 U.S. mobile tech-savvy participants found that "it’s clear that adoption of e-commerce and mobile payment services has accelerated, driven by the pandemic and expanded fintech value proposition."

The analyst said the survey highlighted "the increased secular shift to online payments and higher engagement with fintechs," particularly PayPal and Venmo, PayPal's mobile payment service, as well as better penetration and adoption of digital financial services for Square's Cash App.

"We see fintechs expanding further into traditional financial services, taking share from incumbent banking models, and moving up the sales funnel to become commerce enablers where about 60% of survey participants are interested in PYPL and SQ as a future commerce platform," Keane said.

The analyst said use of online channels for retail physical goods purchases across the most tech-savvy U.S. mobile payment participants has reached about 83%, according to the survey.

PayPal, Venmo and Square "are well positioned to capture the accelerated shift to online and omnichannel," he said.

Meanwhile BTIG's Palmer, who also has a buy rating on Square, said the "extraordinary" growth of Square's Cash App during the pandemic has demonstrated its relevance to large groups whose underserved needs only increased during the crisis.

Palmer wrote about “the tens of millions of unbanked consumers in the U.S., the small- and medium-sized businesses struggling to survive amidst pandemic-driven restrictions, and those seeking an easy way to buy bitcoin at a time when interest in the cryptocurrency has taken off."

Palmer attributed Square's recent share-price momentum in large part to investors' use of the stock as a second-derivative play on the increasing interest in bitcoin.

But he also noted that most of the benefit to the company from its facilitation of crypto trading comes from the increase in Cash App users that it generates.

Cash App enables customers to transfer money, pay for goods and services, invest in stocks, and buy and sell bitcoin.

Square shares are trading at more than seven times their 52-week low above $32 in mid-March. PayPal has about tripled from its 52-week low above $82, set in late March.

Container Store's Third-Quarter Earnings Preview: What Wall Street's Saying
INVESTING

Container Store Lifts Outlook, Names Sephora's Malhotra as CEO

Why CarMax and Garmin Could Be Prime Candidates for a Short Squeeze
INVESTING

CarMax Falls as Earnings Beat Fails to Offset Lack of Guidance

Tesla Cramer Review
VIDEO

20 Most Popular Jim Cramer Videos of 2020

Cintas' Divestitures and Buybacks Reward Patient Shareholders
INVESTING

Cintas Beats Profit Estimates but Sees Uncertainty

Internet Television Streaming Service FuboTV Raises $55 Million in Latest Funding Round
INVESTING

FuboTV Climbs on Bullish Needham Note, Increased Price Target

The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple have had to rebut a range of accusations from US lawmakers this year that they have stifled competition. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Google and Facebook Reportedly Agreed to Cooperate in Antitrust Actions

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Dow Falls, Nasdaq Rises After Congress Passes Pandemic Relief Bill

Alaska Air Profit Rises 35% as Costs Fall
INVESTING

Boeing Aloft as Alaska Air Agrees to Buy 23 More 737 MAX Jets