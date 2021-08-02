Premarket Movers Monday: Square, General Electric, Xpeng

Stock futures rose Monday with solid corporate earnings lifting equities as Wall Street prepares for the first trading of August.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday:

1. Square | Down 5%

Square (SQ) - Get Report shares slumped after the Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report-backed payments company unveiled a $29 billion takeover of Australia's Afterpay and pre-announced stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Square said it will pay A$126.21 each, or around $92.65 a share, for Afterpay.

2. General Electric | Down 1%

Shares of General Electric (GE) - Get Report fell after the recovering industrial company prepares to begin trading Monday on a split-adjusted basis after reporting stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings last week and an improved outlook for industrial cash flows.

3. Xpeng | Up 4.29%

Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Report shares advanced after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker said July deliveries more than tripled from a year ago and rose 22% from the previous month, marking a second-straight monthly record.

As of July 31, the company said year-to-date total deliveries reached 38,778 units, a 388% increase year over year.

4. NIO | Up 0.09%

NIO (NIO) - Get Report shares rose marginally after the the China-based electric-vehicle maker said July deliveries more than doubled from a year ago but slipped 1.9% from June.

The company said July deliveries rose 124.5% from a year ago to 7,931 vehicles, after delivering 8,083 EVs in June.

5. Parker-Hannifin | Down 1.61%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin (PH) - Get Report slipped after the aerospace motion-control systems maker agreed to buy U.K.-based Meggitt for £6.3 billion ($8.8 billion) in cash in a move that will give the company more access to the rebounding global aerospace industry.