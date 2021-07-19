TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
What Is a Commodities Supercycle?
What Is a Commodities Supercycle?
Publish date:

SPX Flow Jumps After Rejecting Second Ingersoll Rand Bid

SPX Flow on June 21 rejected an Ingersoll Rand takeover bid of $85 a share. SPX Flow had also turned down an earlier proposal from IR.
Author:

SPX Flow  (FLOW) - Get Report jumped after the industrial-equipment producer again rejected a takeover proposal from pumps and compressors manufacturer Ingersoll Rand  (IR) - Get Report

The most recent bid was $85 a share, which SPX rebuffed on June 21, reports say. On May 27 SPX Flow had turned down an offer of $81.50 a share from IR.

Ingersoll's latest bid represents a 37% premium over SPX Flow's Friday closing price of $62.09.

Shares of SPX Flow, Charlotte, at last check jumped 29% to $80.39. Ingersoll Rand, Davidson, N.C., was unchanged at $48.16. 

"[While] we believe that SPX Flow is a strong strategic fit with Ingersoll Rand, we will be disciplined in our approach and not stray from our demonstrated commitment to pursuing accretive transactions that present significant, additional post-synergy value creation opportunities," Ingersoll Rand Chief Executive Vicente Reynal said in a statement.

When SPX's board rejected the latest offer on June 21, it also declined Ingersoll  Rand's request to negotiate a merger. 

TST Recommends

Ingersoll Rand said it had been willing to enter a "customary standstill and non-disclosure agreement." And it said a deal could be closed quickly and with no financing contingency.

SPX Flow in 2015 was spun off from air conditioning and power equipment company SPX Corp.  (SPXC) - Get Report 

Ingersoll Rand in 2020 merged with Gardner Denver. 

The Wall Street Journal reported that that deal combined Gardner Denver’s compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services with Ingersoll Rand's similar businesses and IR's golf carts as well as equipment for lifting and material handling.

Ingersoll Rand’s heating, ventilation and air- and temperature-controlled transport businesses became Trane Technologies. TT

Last month, Ingersoll Rand sold its golf-cart business to the Los Angeles private-equity firm Platinum Equity for $1.68 billion. 

Cytokinetics Lead
INVESTING

Cytokinetics Soars on Positive Results of Heart Disease Treatment Test

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Stock Slips as Autonomous Driving Hardware Update Draws Ire

Red Light Stock Market
MARKETS

Dow Slumps 600 Points on Worries Over Spread of Delta Variant

Ocado Shares Lead Europe Higher After Solid Full-Year Earnings
INVESTING

Ocado Falls as Warehouse Fire Disrupts Online Shopping Orders

Spotlight On Space Exploration as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Sets Ticket Sale Date
INVESTING

Jeff Bezos Is Ready for Tuesday Blue Origin Space Flight

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet Live 7/16/21
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer on Oil, Zoom, Bill Ackman Monday's Market Selloff

Zoom lead
INVESTING

Zoom Video Buys Call Center Group Five9 for $15 Billion in All-Stock Deal

Deal or No Deal, the OPEC Decision Matters for Oil Prices
INVESTING

Oil Prices Slump on OPEC Output Deal, Delta Variant Energy Demand Worries