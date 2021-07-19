5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: SPX Flow, Five9, Cytokinetics

SPX Flow, Five9, Cytokinetics, NRx Pharmaceuticals and Chewy are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks declined sharply Monday as investors weighed what impact rising COVID-19 cases may have on the economic recovery in the U.S. and globally.

Here are some of the top gainers for Monday:

1. SPX Flow | Increase 24.5%

SPX Flow (FLOW) - Get Report jumped after the industrial-equipment producer again rejected a takeover proposal from pumps and compressors manufacturer Ingersoll Rand (IR) - Get Report.

The most recent bid was $85 a share, which SPX rebuffed on June 21. On May 27, SPX Flow had turned down an offer of $81.50 a share from Ingersoll Rand.

2. Five9 | Increase 4.5%

Shares of Five9 (FIVN) - Get Report climbed after Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report agreed to buy the call center operator for just under $15 billion.

The purchase expands Zoom's total addressable market, including individual and enterprise customers, by around $24 billion.

3. Cytokinetics | Increase 46.3%

Cytokinetics (CYTK) - Get Report soared after the biopharma reported positive results from a Phase 2 trial of its heart disease treatment and said the results supported progression to a Phase 3 trial.

The company announced positive top-line results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of CK-274, which is being developed for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

4. NRx Pharmaceuticals | Increase 36.5%

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) after the company presented evidence that its treatment, Zyesami, helps prevent so-call "Cytokine Storm" in patients with COVID-19.

Cytokine Storm occurs when an infection triggers the immune system to flood the bloodstream with inflammatory proteins called cytokines, which can kill tissue and damage your organs.

5. Chewy | Increase 5.8%

Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report rose after Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of the online pet-products provider with an outperform rating and $101 price target.

Last month, Chewy swung to a surprise fiscal first-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 32% higher revenue.



