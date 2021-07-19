TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Tesla, Ocado, Robinhood IPO – On TheStreet Monday
Tesla, Ocado, Robinhood IPO – On TheStreet Monday
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: SPX Flow, Five9, Cytokinetics

SPX Flow, Five9, Cytokinetics, NRx Pharmaceuticals and Chewy are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Author:

Stocks declined sharply Monday as investors weighed what impact rising COVID-19 cases may have on the economic recovery in the U.S. and globally.

Here are some of the top gainers for Monday:

1. SPX Flow | Increase 24.5%

SPX Flow  (FLOW) - Get Report jumped after the industrial-equipment producer again rejected a takeover proposal from pumps and compressors manufacturer Ingersoll Rand  (IR) - Get Report

The most recent bid was $85 a share, which SPX rebuffed on June 21. On May 27, SPX Flow had turned down an offer of $81.50 a share from Ingersoll Rand.

2. Five9 | Increase 4.5%

Shares of Five9  (FIVN) - Get Report climbed after Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Report agreed to buy the call center operator for just under $15 billion. 

The purchase expands Zoom's total addressable market, including individual and enterprise customers, by around $24 billion.

TST Recommends

3. Cytokinetics | Increase 46.3%

Cytokinetics  (CYTK) - Get Report soared after the biopharma reported positive results from a Phase 2 trial of its heart disease treatment and said the results supported progression to a Phase 3 trial. 

The company announced positive top-line results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of CK-274, which is being developed for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

4. NRx Pharmaceuticals | Increase 36.5%

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) after the company presented evidence that its treatment, Zyesami, helps prevent so-call "Cytokine Storm" in patients with COVID-19. 

Cytokine Storm occurs when an infection triggers the immune system to flood the bloodstream with inflammatory proteins called cytokines, which can kill tissue and damage your organs.

5. Chewy | Increase 5.8%

Chewy  (CHWY) - Get Report rose after Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of the online pet-products provider with an outperform rating and $101 price target. 

Last month, Chewy swung to a surprise fiscal first-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 32% higher revenue.


microsoft (2)
INVESTING

Where to Buy Microsoft as Tech Stocks Correct

NRx Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

NRx Pharma Shares Blast Higher on Positive COVID News

Why Republic Airways (RJET) Stock Is Down Today
MARKETS

Dow Plummets 900 Points as Virus Worries Push Investors to Bonds

7. Aehr Test Systems
INVESTING

Aehr Test Systems Jumps on Order From Automotive-Chip Supplier

Tax Breaks When Sending Kids to College
Sponsored Story

Sending Kids to College

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Stock Makes Strong Move Higher as Peers Tumble in Monday's Market Swoon

Duolingo-60db171e4a5954449fe6ca21_Jun_29_2021_13_48_27
INVESTING

Duolingo IPO Terms Reportedly Value Language App at $3.4B

Park Lane, Dorsett Among Hong Kong Hotels Offering Half-price, Long-stay Packages To Attract Guests Who Need To Quarantine
INVESTING

Ashford Hospitality Trust Tumbles on Reverse Stock Split