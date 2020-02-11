Sprint Surges on Reports $26 Billion T-Mobile Merger Will Get Federal Court Approval

Sprint and T-Mobile are closing in an a two year, $26 billion merger that will combine the third and fourth largest wireless carries in the U.S.

Sprint Corp. (S) - Get Report shares surged higher in pre-market trading Tuesday amid reports its long-awaited merger with T-Mobile U.S. (TMUS) - Get Report will finally be approved by a federal court judge over the objections of several state attorneys general.

Multiple media reports, first published by the Wall Street Journal, suggest Judge Victor Marrero of the U.S. District Court for Southern New York, could rule on the $26 billion tie-up as early as today, allowing the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carries to combine following nearly two years of dispute related to competition and pricing concerns.

"Direct competition between Sprint and T-Mobile has led to lower prices, higher quality service, and more features for consumers," the suit contended. "If consummated, the merger will eliminate the competition between Sprint and T-Mobile."

Sprint shares were marked 68.5% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $8.09 each, while T-Mobile shares rose 7.4% to change hands at $90.75 each in extended trading.

The merger plans have divided lawmakers and attorneys since it was first announced in April 2018 -- despite the two company's plans to increase 5G spending and investments in rural telecoms infrastructure -- given the fact it would reduce the number of national wireless carriers from four to three, potentially leading to broader consumer price increases.

Last year, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai approve the merger, and recommend it to his colleagues, following pledges from both companies to build 5G networks around the country, while ensuring "robust" infrastructure in rural areas, and to also enhance in-home broadband offerings to its customer base.

However, a group of U.S. Senators led by Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren asked the Department of Justice to disclose whether President Donald Trump, or any of his White House staff, had tried to intervene in the DoJ's into possible anti-trust issues that could arise from the tie-up

The DoJ approved the deal in July, however, after both Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to sell $5 billion in prepaid wireless and spectrum assets to Dish Network Corp. (DISH) - Get Report.