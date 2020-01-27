Sprint Posts Narrower Q3 Loss, Upbeat on T-Mobile Merger; Misses on Revenues

Sprint said it's optimistic about completing the remaining regulatory steps in its long-delayed $26 billion merger with T-Mobile U.S. after it posted a narrower-than-expected third quarter loss.

Sprint said its loss for the three months ending in December came in at 3 cents per share, one penny ahead of the Street consensus forecast, as group revenues slipped 6% to $8.08 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates of an $8.19 billion tally.

Sprint said it lost around 115,000 mobile phone subscribers paying a monthly bill over the quarter, a figure that is up modestly from last year but well south of the 160,000 loss expected from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

"I continue to be impressed by the commitment of Sprint employees to deliver results during this period of uncertainty," said CEO Michel Combes. "As we await a decision in the state attorneys general lawsuit, I continue to believe the merger with T-Mobile is the best way to deliver the benefits of competition to American consumers."

Sprint shares were marked 0.41% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $4.81 each.