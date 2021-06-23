Sprinklr, Marketing Software Firm, Rises in First Day of Trading

Sprinklr's IPO was priced at $16 and the shares opened at $14.60 before rising around midday. The $16 pricing valued the company at $4 billion.

Shares of Sprinklr (CXM) - Get Report, a customer experience software maker, rose in their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Sprinklr priced 16.6 million shares at $16, raising $266 million. It had estimated a sale of 19 million shares at $18 to $20.

The shares opened at $14.60 and began rising around midday. At last check they were up 4.1% at $16.66.

The $16 price gives Sprinklr a market capitalization of about $4 billion based on the shares outstanding listed in its Securities and Exchange Commission filings, Bloomberg reports.

Sprinklr provides social media management, social advertising and content marketing. Its customers include Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Report and Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report.

For the year ended Jan. 31, Sprinklr posted a net loss of $41 million, widening from $39 million a year earlier. Revenue increased 19% to $387 million from $324 million.

