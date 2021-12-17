Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Cramer: Spotify's a Good Stock to Own 'When It's Down Bad'
Spotify Wants To Turn Everything Into Podcasts, Including Radio Shows

The streaming giant has purchased a company that can edit broadcasts into podcasts.
Spotify  (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report has purchased Whooshkaa, an Australian company that turns live radio broadcasts into podcasts.

The company’s technology allows broadcasters to record live radio shows, and then later edit out any advertisements and replace them with podcast-specific ads. 

The technology will be integrated into Megaphone, the podcast advertising and publishing platform that Spotify purchased last year for $235 Million

The price of the sale has not been disclosed, and Spotify has no plans to make any staffing changes to Whooshkaa, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After making its name as one of the giants in the streaming music world, Spotify has been aggressively trying to conquer the podcast market. 

In the past few years it has purchased outlets like the sports and entertainment website The Ringer, home to more than 30 popular podcasts, as well as the podcasting networks Gimlet Media, Anchor FM and Parcast and the live audio developer Betty Labs, which it used to make a live interactive audio experience the Spotify Greenroom. 

Yesterday, Spotify introduced a feature that would allow listeners to leave a rating for podcasts they’ve listened to, which is a feature similar to Apple Podcast’s popular star rating system. 

