Spotify Shares Fall After It Trims 2021 User Forecast

Spotify cut its 2021 estimate for monthly active users to a range of 402 million to 422 million from 407 million to 427 million.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) - Get Report shares fell Wednesday after the audio streaming company reported first-quarter earnings and cut its 2021 estimate for monthly active users to a range of 402 million to 422 million from 407 million to 427 million.

Luxembourg-based Spotify, one of the first to thrive in its industry, has increased users during the pandemic lockdown, but still faces intense competition. The company has invested a significant amount in its podcast platform, while Apple (AAPL) - Get Report recently announced it was launching its own paid podcast subscription service.

Spotify shares recently traded at $268.90, down 8.2%. They have gained only 2% over the past six months, compared to 23% for the S&P 500.

In the first quarter, the company registered a loss of 0.25 euro per share, widening from 0.2 euro a year earlier. Operating income totaled 14 million euros, swinging from a loss of 17 million euros. The Bloomberg analyst survey called for an operating loss of 18 million euros to 60 million euros in the latest quarter.

Revenue hit 2.15 billion euros, up 16% from 1.85 billion euros last year. The latest figure matched the analyst consensus.

Last week, Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz began coverage of Spotify with a buy rating and $360 price target.

The company will probably turn into “the primary audio platform for creators,” he wrote in a report cited by Bloomberg. Spotify has “substantial” long-term opportunity and trades at a discount to other content platform companies, he said.

Spotify said Monday that it’s increasing some prices in the U.S. and the U.K. starting April 30.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.