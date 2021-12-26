Spotify Shares Its Most-Played Christmas Songs

Some people love Christmas songs and begin playing them before the Thanksgiving leftovers have been consumed, Many others prefer to limit them to the few days before Christmas, while others would simply prefer to never hear "Jingle Bell Rock," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and the other favorites that retailers tend to put on repeat throughout at least the month of December.

"You either love them or you hate them: With Christmas songs, there is no in-between.," wrote Statista's Florian Zandt.

The statistics site created a graphic to share which holiday songs got the most plays on Spotify (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report since the app started streaming music in 2006 and the results, well, they weren't surprising.

Graphic source: Statista.

Mariah Carey Dominates the Christmas Charts

Carey hasn't had a non-Christmas hit in many years, but "All I Want for Christmas Is You" rockets back to the top of the charts every holiday season. That has made the singer millions of dollars.

"Carey earns at least $0.01 every time the song plays. In 2019, she made a whopping $1.7 million from streams alone. In 2020, that number grew to $1.9 million. The pop star's projected to make even more this year, as streaming continues to balloon royalty figures, and add passive revenue to artists’ paychecks," Yahoo Finance reported.

The singer has made more than $60 million just in streaming royalties on the song, which was first released in 1994, according to Yahoo Finance. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has passed 1 billion streams on Spotify, making it the clear Christmas winner.

Another pop Christmas tune, Wham's "Last Christmas" from 1984 comes in second with 794 streams followed by Ariana Grande's relatively new (2014) "Santa Tell Me."

"When putting into perspective the years since the release of the corresponding song, Ariana Grande might just take the cake. Even though "Santa Tell me" only places third, the song managed to accumulate 595 million plays," Zandt wrote. "Titles that aren't likely to challenge the dominance of Carey, Wham! and Grande make up the last four spots on the top 8, among them classics like "Rockin' Around the Christmas tree" by Brenda Lee from 1958 and the upbeat "Jingle Bell Rock" released in 1957 by Bobby Helms."