Spotify Really Wants You To Rate Its Podcasts

Whether it’s true crime deep dives or discussions of the latest Marvel offering, every podcast listener knows that, no matter what the subject is, you can usually expect two things to happen in every installment.

The host will pause to awkwardly read an advertisement from either Blue Ribbon or Stamps.com, and at the end they will ask you to please rate them on Apple Podcasts (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report. And soon, they will be asking you to rate them on Spotify (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report as well.

The streaming giant has introduced a new feature that will allow listeners to rate their favorite podcasts, The Verge reports. The move is being seen as a way for Spotify to compete with Apple Podcast’s popular star rating system.

The Rating Game

Listeners can tap to leave a rating on the application after they have listened to a pod for at least 30 seconds, and the average rating will be displayed on a show’s landing page after 10 have been submitted.

In a message to podcasters in which it notes that the new feature is one that “you (and your fans) have been asking for,” Spotify openly encourages podcasters to tell their fans to leave ratings.

It has even offered a few suggestions that you can probably expect to keep hearing soon, including, “Thank you for listening to our show. If you like what you’re hearing, make sure to rate our show on Spotify.”

While this initiative is a way for the streaming giant to get podcasters to drive more traffic to their service instead of their competitors, Spotify also reminds users that “podcast ratings also make it easy for you to get a quick pulse check and see how much your show is clicking with listeners, and use the numerical snapshot to potentially make changes.”

King Of The Pod

While Spotify built its business on streaming music, in the past few years it has been making aggressive entries into the podcast game.

Last year it purchased the sports and entertainment website The Ringer, which hosts more than 30 popular podcasts, such as "Bill Simmons Podcast" and the Sean Fennessey-hosted "The Big Picture." In 2019, it also purchased the podcasting networks Gimlet Media, Anchor FM and Parcast.

While Apple Podcast rating system have been a hit with fans, The Verge notes that it has also become rife with abuse, as angry fans will sometimes leave scads of negative reviews to drive down a show’s visibility, and hosts will sometimes try to boost their standing with fake ratings.