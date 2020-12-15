Spotify Signs Podcast Deal With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Spotify signs a deal with Archewell Audio, owned by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, to host and produce podcasts.

Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report said Tuesday it signed a multiyear deal with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to host and produce podcasts on the platform.

The deal was signed with Markle’s newly formed production company, Archewell Audio. No further details about the deal were revealed, Spotify said in a statement.

Archewell Audio and Spotify’s Gimlet Audio will release a holiday special hosted by Prince Harry and Markle later this month. The first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected to launch in 2021 and will be available to stream for free on Spotify.

The deal will leverage Spotify’s global reach - 144 million premium subscribers and 320 million monthly active users - to spotlight powerful and diverse voices and perspectives, the company said.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Prince Harry and Markle said in a statement.

Both the prince and Markle will produce and host podcasts about experiences and values that build the community, according to Spotify.

“They [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling,” said Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's chief content and advertising business officer.

Spotify so far has signed podcast deals with Joe Rogan, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian West, and TikTok influencer Addison Rae.

Last month, Spotify agreed to buy podcast advertising platform Megaphone for $235 million, the latest in a series of podcast-related deals in recent months.