Skip to main content
Which Tech Titan Has the Secret to Success?
Which Tech Titan Has the Secret to Success?

Spotify Gambles on Cars to Drive Profits

Spotify Car Thing is available in the U.S. this week as the company looks to turn a profit for the first time in 2022.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Spotify  (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report and its media war with Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is going on the road with the former introducing Car Thing, its response to its rival's CarPlay. 

Spotify first announced its debut hardware product in April 2021, describing the device as a smart player that brings modern in-car entertainment to older vehicles. 

The company beta tested the product on an invite-only basis for the next six months before having a limited public release in October at a price of $80. 

Now, Spotify is selling the device to the general public for $90 a pop. The service requires a subscription to Spotify Premium, which starts at $10 a month and tops out at $16 a month for up to six accounts. 

What Does Car Thing Do?

In short, Car Thing is a USB powered Bluetooth remote control for the Spotify app on your phone. The device can be mounted on your vehicle's dashboard, vents or on a bracket that goes into the unused CD slot in your vehicle stereo. 

Once mounted and powered on, the device syncs with the Spotify app wirelessly and displays the information about your music or podcast on its screen. 

You can use the display to swipe through your audio selections. The Car Thing also features a wheel control that can be twisted to scroll and tapped to make selections. 

So basically Car Thing allows you to use Spotify, and only Spotify, hands free in your vehicle via voice commands and hands on via the the touch screen and knob. 

TheStreet Recommends

Users just need to say "Hey Spotify" before giving the device a command to use the hands free feature. 

Spotify says it isn't finished developing Car Thing as the device launches in the U.S. only. 

Spotify Enters an Already Crowded Market

Apple and Google  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report are already in the car streaming device market with CarPlay and Android Auto.

Both Android and Apple's devices offer users multiple streaming service options, including Spotify. So people who already own those devices will find Car Thing unnecessary. 

Spotify also has competition from Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report screenless Echo Auto device, which relies solely on voice command to work. And if you have a modern car that already supports Bluetooth or has an auxiliary input, using your phone would probably be more practical. 

However, Car Thing is ideal for older vehicles that don't have those newer features. 

Spotify Is At a Turning Point

Spotify had a rough start to 2022 after navigating through the Joe Rogan controversy earlier this year, but the company is expected to become profitable for the first time in its public history this year. 

Spotify's entrance into producing hardware could be a big part of its strategy to increase profits past this year. 

The company is scheduled to report its first quarter results next May, with analysts still expecting a loss of 25 cents per share. However, for the remainder of the year, Wall Street is expecting a profit. 

Rivian R1S
INVESTING
RIVNTSLAAMZN

Rivian Clears a Key Obstacle to Its Expansion

By Luc Olinga
Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
MARKETS
OEXLOWHD

Stock Market Today - 2/23: Stocks Turn Lower As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Simmers; Cyber Attacks Reported

By Martin Baccardax
Jade Mountain Resort, St. Lucia
PERSONAL FINANCE
TRIP

5 Best Romantic All-Inclusive Getaways

By Dawn Allcot
Outlook For Asia-Pacific Logistics Assets Looks Bright Next Year As Investors Chase Yield Amid Low Interest Rates
MARKETS
LOWHD

Lowe's Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost

By Martin Baccardax
Jim Cramer -- Cisco Could Be Hurting Palo Alto Networks
MARKETS
PANWIBM

Palo Alto Networks Stock Leaps As Cyber Attack Surge Lifts 2022 Demand Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
Jim Cramer Prefers TJX, Burlington Over Big Lots
MARKETS
TJXM

TJX Stock Slumps As Marshalls Owner Takes Omicron Hit to Holiday Quarter Sales

By Martin Baccardax
CVS Lead
INVESTING

CVS Tries to Give Its Business a Booster Shot

By Daniel Kline
Tesla's Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla's Europe Expansion Is Critical to Its Future. It Could Dry Up.

By Tony Owusu