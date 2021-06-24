Sports Illustrated, Authentic Brands and 888 Launch SI Sportsbook

Sports Illustrated and 888 are partnering to develop SI online sports betting and iGaming products in the U.S., including launching SI Sportsbook this year.

888 is the London provider of online gambling and gaming services. Authentic Brands, the closely held New York brand management specialist, owns Sports Illustrated.

Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and chief executive of Authentic Brands, said in a statement that 888 “has outstanding technology, products and marketing capabilities,” and sports fans can look forward to an innovative experience.

SI Sportsbook will launch in Colorado later this year, with more states to follow.

This fall, Sports Illustrated is launching an array of betting information and comprehensive news and analysis, tools and widgets on its digital platform.

A gambling-themed issue of Sports Illustrated magazine will be published in August.

“Sports Illustrated is the most trusted brand name in sports, and trust in the gaming space is paramount,” said Ross Levinsohn, CEO of Maven (MVEN) , which operates Sports Illustrated’s print and digital assets.

“The editorial, content and betting experience will reflect the integrity and ethos that SI has maintained for more than six decades,” he added.

Maven (MVEN) is also the parent of TheStreet.

Twenty-two states and Washington, D.C., have active betting marketplaces.

According to Legal Sports Report, another nine states are expected to activate their marketplaces this year or early in 2022. A handful of additional states currently are voting on laws to legalize sports wagering.