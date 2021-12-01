Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
NBA Teams Up With DraftKings to Expand Sports Betting
Sportradar Jumps on New Sports Gambling Data Deal With PointsBet

Sportradar announced a multi-year sports betting partnership with PointBet.
In-game prop bets could become easier to make after Sportradar  (SRAD) - Get Sportradar Group AG Class A Report, a leading global sports tech and data company, announced a new partnership with PointsBet, a global online gambling operator based in Australia. 

The pair announced a multi-year sports betting partnership that establishes Sportradar as PointsBet's U.S. supplier of choice for MLBA, NBA, NHL, college football and college basketball data. 

“Like Sportradar, PointsBet continues to strengthen its position in the US betting market,” said Neale Deeley, Managing Director, U.S. Betting, Sportradar. 

“With the popularity of in-play betting exploding in the U.S., having fast, reliable, accurate data is critical to driving greater engagement amongst bettors. We look forward to working together to help PointsBet deliver a cutting-edge product to its consumers.”

The deal incorporates a range of Sportradar's pre-game and live betting services, including pre-game odds suggestions and live data. 

This is Sportradar's sixth multi-year deal secured with a multi-state U.S. betting operator for sports data this year alone.

Last month, Sportradar reportedly paid $1 billion for an eight-year deal with the NBA for exclusive rights to distribute NBA data to sportsbooks in an eight-year deal.   

Sports betting has blossomed in recent years as the major sports league's have embraced gambling in a way that was unheard of a decade ago.

DratKings has had an agreement with the NBA since 2019, when it became the Authorized Gaming Operator for the league, the new partnership will make DraftKings the exclusive presenting sponsor of NBABet Stream telecast, distributed via NBA League Pass and the NBA TV app.

Sportradar shares were up 4.1% to $16.77 in morning trading Wednesday. 

