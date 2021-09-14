September 14, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Ten Famous Businessmen Who Own a Pro Sports Team
Publish date:

Sportradar Closes Down 7% From IPO in First-Day Trading

Sportradar's offering was priced at $27 a share, and the company sold 19 million Class A shares, raising $513 million.
Author:

Shares of sports data stalwart Sportradar Group (SRAD) closed 7% below the initial public offering price Tuesday in its first day of trading.

The stock finished at $25.05, down from the IPO price of $27. The IPO price implied a valuation of $21 billion.

The company sold 19 million Class A shares, raising $513 million. There will be 1.11 billion Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the offering.

St. Gallen, Switzerland-based Sportradar provides data to major players in the sports gambling industry, including Facebook, Google, FanDuel, DraftKings and William Hill.

Last month, Sportradar, and online sports betting titan FanDuel Group unveiled an extension of their partnership, which makes Sportradar the chosen data or odds supplier for U.S. sports to FanDuel through 2028.

TheStreet Recommends

The company has partnerships with the NBA, MLB, NHL and Nascar, among other leagues and federations.

“We have a public face now, and that is super helpful for attracting more talent to our business,” said Sportradar Chief Executive Carsten Koerl, according to Sportico. “And of course, at the IPO we also get some proceeds, and we can use this to invest in growth.”

Sportradar, founded in 2001, posted profit of $26.1 million on revenue of $478 million for 2020.

Meanwhile, shares of online sports betting company DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Report have risen 19% since Aug. 17, as the company makes inroads in western states.

The Oregon Lottery Commission made DraftKings the official partner for its mobile betting program, switching from rival Scoreboard.

Oregon allows only one sports betting operator. Some other states allow in-person and mobile betting operations for several companies.

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Top Ten Small-Cap Stocks to Watch

FuelCell Energy Lead
INVESTING

FuelCell Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Results, Shares Soar

What Is Walmart's Long Game With Sam's Club?
INVESTING

Walmart's Sam's Club to Raise Starting Pay to $15 an Hour: Reports

Hong Kong Stocks Surrender Gains As Tech Rally Fizzles Out Before Xiaomi, Kuaishou Report Earnings
MARKETS

U.S. Stocks Close Lower Despite Dip in Consumer-Price Inflation

cleveland-cliffs-to-buy-ak-steel-for-11-billion
INVESTING

Cleveland-Cliffs Sticks to ‘Self Sufficiency’ Model

MicroStrategy Lead
INVESTING

MicroStrategy Buys Bitcoin, Sells Its Own Stock

AbbVie Affirmed Overweight at Piper Jaffray on Potential of Arthritis Drug
INVESTING

Abbvie Selloff Overdone, Stock Remains Undervalued: BMO

Trump Administration's Possible Cannabis Crackdown Could Backfire With Businesses, Voters
INVESTING

Cannabis Stocks Dragged Down by Market Selloff