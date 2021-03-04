TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Thursday - Vroom, Marvell, Okta, Splunk, Burlington

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Splunk, Vroom, Okta and Burlington.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures fell Thursday though Treasury yields stabilized following a session of bond volatility that rattled investors.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Splunk SPLK | Up 4.7%

Shares of Splunk  (SPLK) - Get Report rose Thursday after the analytics software company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. 

Splunk reported non-GAAP profit of 38 cents a share, well ahead of Wall Street estimates of 4 cents a share. Revenue of $745 million  exceeded analysts' estimates of $686 million.

2. Vroom VRM | Down 16%

Shares of Vroom  (VRM) - Get Report dropped after the used-car retailer reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, which in turn sparked Wall Street analysts to lower their price targets.

3. Okta OKTA | Down 10.5%

 Shares of Okta  (OKTA) - Get Report fell in premarket trading after the identity-verification specialist said it was acquiring Auth0, a rival in the industry, for $6.5 billion of stock.

4. Burlington BURL | Up 8.43%

Shares of Burlington Stores  (BURL) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading after the discount retailer posted earnings and revenue that beat estimates. 

Burlington reported adjusted earnings of $2.44 a share, ahead of the $2.12 FactSet consensus.

Revenue rose to $2.28 billion from $2.21 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.06 billion. Same-store sales were flat. 

5. Marvell Technology MRVL | Down 5.38%

Shares of Marvell Technology  (MRVL) - Get Report slipped in trading early Thursday after the chipmaker reported earnings that missed analysts' estimates. 

Marvell also issued a disappointing outlook for 2021 and said chip supplies could remain tight throughout the fiscal year.

Jim Cramer Stock Market Breakdown 12/2
JIM CRAMER

Market Recap With Jim Cramer: Ark Invest, Apple, Buzz ETF

Chinese Regulators Limit Short Selling as it Tries to Prop up Stocks
INVESTING

Tanger Factory Outlet Rises as WallStreetBets Traders Shift Focus

Walmart Stock Hits 7-Month Low Following $16 Billion Flipkart Deal
INVESTING

Flipkart Reportedly Explores SPAC Route to U.S. Listing

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures, Nasdaq Turn Higher As Bond Markets Steady; Weekly Jobless Claims Rise to 745,000

Canopy Growth Posts Better-Than-Expected Revenue
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Canopy Growth

Undercover Economist: Improved Jobless Rate Masks Deeper Problem
INVESTING

Jobless Claims Up Slightly Amid Signs of Labor Market Recovery

Gambling losses are tax deductible
INVESTING

Top Gambling Stocks to Buy in 2021

General Electric CEO Flannery Is Already Starting to Right the Ship, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

General Electric Shares Extend Gains After Morgan Stanley Price Target Boost