Premarket Movers Thursday - Vroom, Marvell, Okta, Splunk, Burlington

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Splunk, Vroom, Okta and Burlington.

Stock futures fell Thursday though Treasury yields stabilized following a session of bond volatility that rattled investors.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Splunk SPLK | Up 4.7%

Shares of Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report rose Thursday after the analytics software company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Splunk reported non-GAAP profit of 38 cents a share, well ahead of Wall Street estimates of 4 cents a share. Revenue of $745 million exceeded analysts' estimates of $686 million.

2. Vroom VRM | Down 16%

Shares of Vroom (VRM) - Get Report dropped after the used-car retailer reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, which in turn sparked Wall Street analysts to lower their price targets.

3. Okta OKTA | Down 10.5%

Shares of Okta (OKTA) - Get Report fell in premarket trading after the identity-verification specialist said it was acquiring Auth0, a rival in the industry, for $6.5 billion of stock.

4. Burlington BURL | Up 8.43%

Shares of Burlington Stores (BURL) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading after the discount retailer posted earnings and revenue that beat estimates.

Burlington reported adjusted earnings of $2.44 a share, ahead of the $2.12 FactSet consensus.

Revenue rose to $2.28 billion from $2.21 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.06 billion. Same-store sales were flat.

5. Marvell Technology MRVL | Down 5.38%

Shares of Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Report slipped in trading early Thursday after the chipmaker reported earnings that missed analysts' estimates.

Marvell also issued a disappointing outlook for 2021 and said chip supplies could remain tight throughout the fiscal year.