Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What Volatility Futures Tell This Technical Analyst About Markets Monday
What Volatility Futures Tell This Technical Analyst About Markets Monday
Publish date:

Splunk Stock Plunges as CEO Merritt Departs Immediately

Splunk's CEO Doug Merritt stepped down after six years on the job. He will be replaced by Board Chairman Graham Smith.
Author:

Splunk  (SPLK) - Get Splunk Inc. Report shares plunged Monday, after the data analytics software company’s CEO Doug Merritt stepped down after six years on the job.

He will be replaced by Board Chairman Graham Smith, former CFO of Salesforce  (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, effective immediately. Investors often react negatively to sudden executive changes.

“Splunk has evolved significantly since I joined the team nearly eight years ago,” growing hugely, Merritt said in a statement.

“As the Board and I considered how to best position Splunk for long-term success and continued growth, we determined now is the right time to transition to our next phase of leadership.

“In particular, the Board is focused on identifying a leader with a proven track record of scaling operations and growing multi-billion dollar enterprises.”

TheStreet Recommends

Splunk on Monday traded at $136.14, down 19%, leaving the stock down 18% year to date.

The company also offered preliminary data showing revenue of $660 million for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended Oct. 31. That would represent 19% year-on-year growth. The FactSet annual consensus called for $642 million. Splunk previously estimated $625 million to $650 million.

Splunk sees annual recurring revenue of $2.825 billion, above the $2.817 billion analyst forecast and at the top end of the company’s prior forecast of $2.8 billion to $2.825 billion.

“While … Splunk didn’t beat its ARR guidance by as much as some others outperformed, Splunk is also materially larger than some of its infrastructure software peers,” Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne wrote in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.

“The results speak to the fact that the business is in a lot better shape than the multiple … implies.” 

A gold bar on display in a shop window in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Bloomberg
Gold

Gold At Five-Month High Amid Inflation Rise

How You Can Make a Bundle by Investing in Marijuana
INVESTING

Trulieve Stock Up As Company Announces 15th Profitable Quarter

Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
INVESTING

Republican Introduces Cannabis Bill in the House

Wall Street Lead
STOCKS

Stocks Mixed, Boeing Lifts Dow as Retail Earnings in Focus

Splunk Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Monday: Splunk, CrowdStrike, Oatly

The Home Depot Lead
INVESTING

Home Depot Earnings Preview: The Must-Know Levels to Trade It

Boeing 737 MAX: China's Flight Ban Won't Be Lifted Until Safety Concerns 'properly Addressed'
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Boeing, Dollar Tree, Tyson Foods

Waldencast Lead
INVESTING

Beauty Brands Obagi, Milk Makeup in SPAC Deal With Waldencast