Spirit Airlines had been eyeing routes out of Milwaukee for a long time.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Report announced Wednesday that it will soon begin flying nonstop from Milwaukee to Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Orlando with fares starting at $79 one way.

"We've had our eye on Milwaukee for a long time, and we're excited to bring our unique value proposition to the Brew City," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. "It's a win-win because our Badger State Guests will get to enjoy convenient nonstop service to popular destinations, and Spirit frequent fliers can experience Milwaukee's great festivals and sports scene and enjoy fun outdoor activities just in time for summer."

Spirit Airlines shares were falling 3.0% to $37.20 per share Wednesday afternoon.

Nonstop flights will begin June 24 with Spirit saying it offers the only nonstop flight out of Milwaukee Mitchell Airport to LAX.

In January, Spirit launched its new Free Spirit loyalty program which allows frequent flyers to earn rewards.

Earlier this week, Spirit was part of a wide-ranging bullish note on the airline industry from Deutsche Bank.

"We are upgrading our investment stance on the sector as COVID cases, hospitalizations, and vaccination rates are all trending in the right direction," said analyst Michael Linenberg.

Linenberg also said he was "encouraged by the industry’s nonstop pursuit of numerous initiatives to mitigate the spread of COVID and increase the confidence of the flying public."

"Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, we have observed numerous instances of pent-up demand for air travel, particularly around peak periods and peak travel days, underscoring our view that consumers want to travel," Linenberg said.