Spirit AeroSystems to Lay Off 2,800, or 20%, of Workers in Wichita

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) - Get Report, Boeing's (BA) - Get Report biggest supplier, plans to lay off more than 20% of the workforce at its Wichita, Kan., base, as it responds to fallout from the grounding of the 737 MAX jet.

“This is not the news I wanted to share, and I know it’s not the news you wanted to hear,” CEO Tom Gentile said in a letter to employees.

“But the continued grounding of the MAX fleet and the suspension of production has created a challenging situation for us."

Gentile said layoffs are "a necessary step given the uncertainty of when production of the MAX will resume and the expected lower production levels when it does resume. Spirit has not yet received notice from Boeing on when MAX production will restart or what production rates will be when it does.”

He also warned that more layoffs could be necessary, adding that smaller reductions are concurrently planned for its operations in Oklahoma.

Spirit has some 13,000 employees in Wichita, out of 18,000 total worldwide.

The company said on its website that it builds the fuselage, thrust reversers, engine pylons and wing components on the 737 MAX. The program accounts for more than half its more than $7 billion of annual revenue.

Spirit on Jan. 1 suspended production of fuselages and other parts for the MAX, after Boeing told the company to suspend shipments.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

Separately, Boeing published damning internal messages that showed significant concerns for the safety of its grounded 737 MAX.

At last check Spirit AeroSystems shares were off 1.8% to $71.48.