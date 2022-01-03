Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Spero Therapeutics Urinary-Tract Drug Gets FDA Priority Review

Spero Therapeutics said the FDA will give priority review to its new-drug application for a drug that treats complicated urinary tract infections in adults.
Author:

Spero Therapeutics  (SPRO) - Get Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Report said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to its new-drug application for a treatment for complicated urinary-tract infections in adults.

The drug is tebipenem, taken by mouth and targeting urinary-tract infections including acute pyelonephritis. That's a urinary-tract infection that begins in the urethra or bladder and travels to the kidneys, the Mayo Clinic says.

The FDA will hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application, and it has set June 27 as its target date for a decision, the Cambridge, Mass, company said in a statement.

Spero's submission to the agency includes data from a Phase 3 trial, which showed that the drug met its primary endpoint. That benchmark was that the drug statistically was not inferior to ertapenem delivered intravenously, the company said.

TheStreet Recommends

Tebipenem would be the first oral carbapenem antibiotic to treat complicated urinary-tract infections, Spero said. 

The drug could enable patients to either recover at home or leave the hospital sooner, Chief Executive Ankit Mahadevia said in a statement. Spero hopes to launch tebipenem in the second half, he said.

Spero said in November that it also was developing SPR720, an oral drug to treat a rare pulmonary-disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. And it is developing SPR206, an IV-administered candidate to treat certain infections that occur in hospitals.

For the first nine months of 2021 Spero narrowed its loss to $1.99 a share from $2.91 a share in the year-earlier period. Shares outstanding rose 47% to 30.4 million. Revenue more than doubled to $15.5 million.

Spero shares at last check were trading off 3.2% at $15.50. The stock set its 52-week low of $11.75 in mid-May and its 52-week high of $22.24 early last February.

Credit Score Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Ways to Save on Bills and Boost Your Credit Score in 2022

American Airlines aircraft at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington DC. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING
AALDALUAL

Airline and Cruise Stocks Gain Despite Omicron-Related Woes

Tesla's Rival Xpeng Prices Hong Kong IPO At HK$165 Per Share As Electric Carmaker Kicks Off Second Primary Listing
INVESTING
XPEVNIOLI

China EV Makers Xpeng, Nio and Li Post Higher Deliveries for Q4, 2021

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS
TSLACCLNCLH

Stocks Set for Strong Start to 2022 Despite Omicron

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING
AMZNMSFTNVDA

Travel Chaos, Tesla Record, Evergrande and Amazon - 5 Things You Must Know

Such 'doge': Chinese Tech Giants Tencent And ByteDance Race To Secure Trademark For Their Own Versions Of Popular Emoji
INVESTING
TSLA

Reddit and Crypto: Doge, Bitcoin, Elon Musk, and a Look Back at 2021

Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla's China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020.
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla Delivers a Record 308,000 Vehicles in the Fourth Quarter

Amazon Workers Strike on Prime Day to Protest Working Conditions
INVESTING
AMZN

Amazon Needs Workers: Hiring, Supply Chain May Cut Into Profits