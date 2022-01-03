Spero Therapeutics Urinary-Tract Drug Gets FDA Priority Review

Spero Therapeutics said the FDA will give priority review to its new-drug application for a drug that treats complicated urinary tract infections in adults.

The drug is tebipenem, taken by mouth and targeting urinary-tract infections including acute pyelonephritis. That's a urinary-tract infection that begins in the urethra or bladder and travels to the kidneys, the Mayo Clinic says.

The FDA will hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application, and it has set June 27 as its target date for a decision, the Cambridge, Mass, company said in a statement.

Spero's submission to the agency includes data from a Phase 3 trial, which showed that the drug met its primary endpoint. That benchmark was that the drug statistically was not inferior to ertapenem delivered intravenously, the company said.

Tebipenem would be the first oral carbapenem antibiotic to treat complicated urinary-tract infections, Spero said.

The drug could enable patients to either recover at home or leave the hospital sooner, Chief Executive Ankit Mahadevia said in a statement. Spero hopes to launch tebipenem in the second half, he said.

Spero said in November that it also was developing SPR720, an oral drug to treat a rare pulmonary-disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. And it is developing SPR206, an IV-administered candidate to treat certain infections that occur in hospitals.

For the first nine months of 2021 Spero narrowed its loss to $1.99 a share from $2.91 a share in the year-earlier period. Shares outstanding rose 47% to 30.4 million. Revenue more than doubled to $15.5 million.

Spero shares at last check were trading off 3.2% at $15.50. The stock set its 52-week low of $11.75 in mid-May and its 52-week high of $22.24 early last February.