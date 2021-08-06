Spectrum Pharma Stock Tumbles; FDA Rejects Blood-Treatment Drug

Spectrum Pharma's treatment for low white-blood-cell count was rejected by the FDA. The company plans to meet with the agency as soon as possible.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) - Get Report stock tumbled Friday after the biotech said federal regulators cited deficiencies in the manufacture of the company's treatment for low white-blood-cell count and demanded another inspection.

Shares of the Henderson, Nev., company at last check dropped 27% to $2.39.

Spectrum said it had received a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The letter was in regard the company's biologics license application for Rolontis, which is used to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, or low white-blood-cell count.

The letter cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and ordered a reinspection.

Spectrum said it was seeking further clarification from the FDA and plans to meet with the agency as soon as possible.

"We are disappointed with this outcome and look forward to fully understanding

the remediation timelines for the program,” Joe Turgeon, president and CEO, said in a statement.

“We continue to believe in Rolontis and plan to diligently complete the regulatory process to bring Rolontis to market.”

Spectrum said the application for Rolontis is supported by data from two identically designed Phase 3 clinical trials. The trials evaluated the safety and efficacy of the treatment in 643 early-stage breast-cancer patients for the treatment of neutropenia due to myelosuppressive chemotherapy.

The company said Rolontis is a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor seeking an indication to treat neutropenia in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs.

Neutropenia can be caused by diseases that damage the bone marrow, infections, or certain medications. Infections can occur as a complication of neutropenia and can appear as ulcers, abscesses, rashes and wounds that take a long time to heal.

Spectrum said in 2019 that the FDA had accepted Rolontis for review.

In March, the FDA approved fast-track status for the company's poziotinib, a drug used to fight non-small-cell lung cancer in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations.