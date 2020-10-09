SpartanNash, Xilinx: 5 Top Gainers for Friday

SpartanNash, Xilinx, Extreme Networks, Precigen and Matson are some of the top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were rising Friday after the Trump administration reportedly increased its stimulus package offer to $1.8 trillion.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. SpartanNash | Percentage Increase 33%

SpartanNash (SPTN) - Get Report surged after the grocery products distributor disclosed a warrant agreement with Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report that comes with the entry into a commercial agreement with the tech and e-commerce titan.

2. Xilinx | Percentage Increase 14%

Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Report shares rose the most in nearly a year Friday following a report from the Wall Street Journal that the San Jose, Calif., company could be bought by its chipmaking rival Advanced Micro Devices. (AMD) - Get Report

3. Extreme Networks | Percentage Increase 15%

Extreme Networks (EXTR) - Get Report shares jumped after JMP analyst Erik Suppiger offered enthusiastic commentary for the cloud-driven-networking company. Suppiger has an outperform rating and a $6 share-price target for the San Jose, Calif., company. He said Extreme can reach its target of double-digit revenue growth for the fiscal 2021 third quarter.

4. Precigen | Percentage Increase 31%

Precigen PGEN was climbing after the biopharma said Merck (MRK) - Get Report, through its Ares Trading SA subsidiary, elected to convert a note with an principal balance outstanding of $25 million to increase its stake in Precigen from about 11.6% to 14.8%.

5. Matson | Percentage Increase 13%

Matson (MATX) - Get Report was rising after the ocean cargo transportation company said it expected third-quarter profit to range from $67.2 million to $69.4 million, compared with $67.1 million a year ago. Matson said its projected profit increase was driven by its dramatically expanded service from China begun earlier this year.