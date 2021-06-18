TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Likes Best Buy But Prefers These 2 Retailers
Jim Cramer Likes Best Buy But Prefers These 2 Retailers

SpartanNash Unveils Discounts for Online Customers

Grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash unveiled discounts for its delivery/pickup customers, part of its Fast Lane subscription service.
Author:
Publish date:

Grocery retailer/distributor SpartanNash  (SPTN) - Get Report Friday unveiled discounts for its delivery/pickup customers, part of its Fast Lane subscription service.

The Grand Rapids, Mich., company distributes groceries to independent and chain retailers, its own stores, and military commissaries.

“Annual Fast Lane subscriptions are available for $49 per year and include free, unlimited curbside pickup at any SpartanNash store that offers Fast Lane online grocery shopping (a $4.95-per-order savings),” the company said.

“Now, Fast Lane subscribers can save even more with half-off delivery in available locations (an additional $4.95-per-order savings).”

A total of 68 SpartanNash stores in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin offer Fast Lane service.

The company has locations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and a number of other countries. It operates a total of 150 outlets, mainly under the banners Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket.

SpartanNash stock recently traded at $19.18, down 4%. It has fallen 12% over the past six months.

In other grocery news, Kroger  (KR) - Get Report Thursday posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter and increased its guidance.

Revenue for the quarter ended May 22 registered $41.3 billion, down from $41.55 billion a year earlier, when grocery sales surged in the early days of the pandemic.

The FactSet analyst consensus called for sales of $39.67 billion in the latest quarter.

Last month, Kroger and Drone Express said they had partnered to test a grocery-delivery service using drones.

The service will allow for “bundled product offerings ideal for meeting customer needs within the current weight limits for drone delivery," about five pounds or less than 2.5 kilograms, the companies said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs Lead
INVESTING

Goldman Taps Galaxy Digital as Liquidity Provider for Bitcoin Futures

2. Markets have another down year.
MARKETS

Stocks Fall for a Fourth Day as Fed's Bullard Sees First Rate Hike in 2022

videoblocks-crypto-currency-gold-bitcoin-btc-bit-coin-macro-shot-of-bitcoins-blockchain-technology-bitcoin-mining-concept_hvfudfphkm_1080__D
INVESTING

'Big Short' Burry Warns of Losses 'the Size of Countries'

Smith & Wesson Lead
INVESTING

Smith & Wesson Jumps as Cowen Praises 'Blowout' Quarter

Midday Report: Consumer Confidence Reaches 15-Year High; U.S. Stocks Fall
INVESTING

Orphazyme Tumbles as Meme Stock Crowd Sells After FDA Rejection

Cramer Live 6/18/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch: Jim Cramer on Clean Energy, Adobe, FAANG, Inflation

Barings CEO Discusses the Merger That Created a Firm Managing $275 Billion in Assets
INVESTING

Sykes Enterprises Soars on Deal to Be Bought by Sitel Group

Inflation Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Powell Well Aware of Inflation Risk