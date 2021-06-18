SpartanNash Unveils Discounts for Online Customers

Grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash unveiled discounts for its delivery/pickup customers, part of its Fast Lane subscription service.

Grocery retailer/distributor SpartanNash (SPTN) - Get Report Friday unveiled discounts for its delivery/pickup customers, part of its Fast Lane subscription service.

The Grand Rapids, Mich., company distributes groceries to independent and chain retailers, its own stores, and military commissaries.

“Annual Fast Lane subscriptions are available for $49 per year and include free, unlimited curbside pickup at any SpartanNash store that offers Fast Lane online grocery shopping (a $4.95-per-order savings),” the company said.

“Now, Fast Lane subscribers can save even more with half-off delivery in available locations (an additional $4.95-per-order savings).”

A total of 68 SpartanNash stores in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin offer Fast Lane service.

The company has locations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and a number of other countries. It operates a total of 150 outlets, mainly under the banners Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket.

SpartanNash stock recently traded at $19.18, down 4%. It has fallen 12% over the past six months.

In other grocery news, Kroger (KR) - Get Report Thursday posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter and increased its guidance.

Revenue for the quarter ended May 22 registered $41.3 billion, down from $41.55 billion a year earlier, when grocery sales surged in the early days of the pandemic.

The FactSet analyst consensus called for sales of $39.67 billion in the latest quarter.

Last month, Kroger and Drone Express said they had partnered to test a grocery-delivery service using drones.

The service will allow for “bundled product offerings ideal for meeting customer needs within the current weight limits for drone delivery," about five pounds or less than 2.5 kilograms, the companies said in a statement.