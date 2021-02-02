Elon Musk's SpaceX Plans All-Civilian Space Flight for Fourth Quarter

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans a fourth-quarter all-civilian flight, led by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments and an accomplished pilot.

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies said Monday it planned the first all-civilian space flight, targeting launch for the fourth quarter.

The four-member crew will be led by Jared Isaacman, 37, founder and chief executive of Shift4 Payments (FOUR) - Get Report and an accomplished pilot.

“Named Inspiration4 in recognition of the four-person crew’s mission to inspire support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and send a humanitarian message of possibility, the journey represents a new era for human spaceflight and exploration,” SpaceX said in a statement.

Isaacman is donating the three mission seats alongside him to crew members who will be selected to represent the mission pillars of leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity.

“This is an important milestone toward enabling access to space for everyone,” Musk said in a conference call with Isaacman, Bloomberg reports.

Isaacman said in a statement that “Inspiration4 is the realization of a lifelong dream and a step towards a future in which anyone can venture out and explore the stars.

“I appreciate the tremendous responsibility that comes with commanding this mission and I want to use this historic moment to inspire humanity while helping to tackle childhood cancer here on Earth.”

