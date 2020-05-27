SpaceX Delays Florida Rocket Launch Due to Weather Concern

Due to weather concern, Elon Musk's SpaceX postponed what would have been the first private flight into space with astronauts aboard.

The highly anticipated launch of SpaceX’s first rocket flight with humans aboard was suspended Wednesday afternoon due to weather concerns.

Heavy clouds enveloped Cape Canaveral on Florida’s Space Coast, with active waves in the Atlantic Ocean. NASA prompted the decision to ditch the launch.

Showers crossed through the area earlier, and a tornado warning near the launch site was announced in the afternoon.

SpaceX would have been the first private space company to launch astronauts into orbit. The company was founded by Elon Musk, who started the electric car company Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report as well.

The next possibilities for the rocket to launch are Saturday at 3:22 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m.

SpaceX was in charge of the launch, in cooperation with NASA. The flight was set to take NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station.

President Donald Trump reportedly traveled to Florida for the launch.

Musk wants to develop a profitable business sending people into space. He envisions a space colony hundreds of miles above the Earth’s surface and then trips to the moon and Mars.

Musk isn’t the only one with space dreams. Boeing (BA) - Get Report also has plans to send people into orbit in cooperation with NASA. And Jeff Bezos’s (AMZN) - Get Report Blue Origin is another player.

“We’re standing at the threshold of all of this commercial activity in space,” Wayne Hale, who helped form NASA’s plan to create private-sector flights, told Bloomberg.

“One of the whole points of this exercise is to build a commercial business that can go on and do things in space that are not funded by the taxpayer, that actually create wealth and jobs.”

Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds with exposure to the space industry rose Wednesday.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) - Get Report, which includes spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) and satellite company Globalstar (GSAT) - Get Report, climbed 2.6%.