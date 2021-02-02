Space-Tourism Startup Astra to Go Public Via Holicity SPAC Merger

Astra, the San Francisco space-tourism startup, plans to go public by merging with a SPAC, Holicity.

The San Francisco space-tourism startup Astra is going public through a reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company, Holicity, in a deal that values the company at a $2.1 billion enterprise value.

Astra on Monday unveiled the move on CNBC. The company is looking to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ASTR. It expects to close the deal in the second quarter.

“We’re seeing hundreds of companies that want to get from anywhere on Earth to anywhere in space on their schedule — not wait years to get a lot of things to one place,” Astra Chief Executive Chris Kemp said.

“So we’re really focused on building a much smaller rocket, produced in much higher volume, launched from a much larger number of locations.”

Holicity currently trades under the ticker symbol HOL. Shares of Holicity at last check leaped 41% to $14.63.

Shares of peer space-travel company Virgin Galactic fell 5.3% to $50.92.

The merger is expected to provide Astra with as much as $500 million in cash proceeds, including $200 million in a private-investment-in-public equity funding round led by BlackRock. (BLK) - Get Report

Astra had raised about $100 million before the deal with Holicity, from investors including Advance, Acme Capital, Airbus Ventures, Canaan Partners and Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report Founder Marc Benioff, according to CNBC.

“What’s exciting about this transaction is the speed with which we’re able to bring the company; we just achieved our first orbital capability,” Kemp told the network.

“This was the fastest way for us to not only raise over half a billion dollars of capital but also reach public markets.”