SPAC Tracker: Short Sellers Take Aim at SPACs

These are the top SPAC stocks to watch that could present buying opportunities including Churchill Capital IV, Altimeter Growth, 890 5th Avenue Partners, and more.

Has the air come out of the market for SPACs? SPACs are no longer garnering the attention as much as they did earlier this year and hitting the new highs list.

Real Money's Helene Meisler talked about how the market got carried away as we saw in SPACs with its speculation.

Walmart's Flipkart is in talks to go public via a SPAC merger and is seeking a valuation of at least $35 billion.

Jim Cramer shared in late February that the SPAC bubble could be approaching but shared some keys to finding good SPAC stocks.

SPACs have started sliding and Real Money's Collins shared his thoughts as their post-merger vote floors fall out from under them. Collins offered a trade idea as SPACs sold off in early March.

Real Money Pro's Doug Kass explained to investors why the SPAC market is ripe for short-sellers. Kass shared some of his keys to short-selling and how to short stocks the right way.

Here is a list of some of the top SPAC stocks to watch over the next week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV - CCIV

Collins is patiently waiting for Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) - Get Report, the buyer of Lucid Motors, to set up for a possible squeeze. He shared how he would tradeChurchill Capital Corp IV now.

Trident Acquisition - TDAC

The SPAC Trident Acquisition (TDAC) - Get Report announced its merger to bring Lottery.com public in late February.

Artius Acquisition - AACQ

Origin Materials announced it was going public via a $1.8 billion merger with Artius Acquisition (AACQ) .

Altimeter Growth - AGC/AGCB

Grab Holdings is reportedly in talks to go public through a merger with one of Altimeter Growth's SPACs that could value the Southeast Asian ride-hailing startup at as much as $40 billion.

890 5th Avenue Partners Inc - ENFA

Buzzfeed is in discussions to go public via a SPAC merger with 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc this past week.

