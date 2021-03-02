SPAC Tracker: SPACs to Buy According to Wall Street Experts

These are the top SPAC stocks to watch that could present buying opportunities in the sector including Dune Acquisition, USHG Acquisition and more.

Last week, Lucid Motors announced its merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV and Churchill stock plummeted following the deal. The stock fell below $30 which presented a buying opportunity for Real Money columnist Tim Collins.

Collins shared what SPAC stocks he's looking at this past week including a name that landed both DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report and Skillz (SKLZ) - Get Report. This comes after he shared his best SPAC investment opportunities on Tuesday including Ceres Acquisition Corp., Trident Acquisition and more.

This past week on Mad Money, Jim Cramer shared his thoughts on the potential end to the SPAC bubble.

If you're looking for the stock picks for SPACs in 2021, TheStreet's James 'RevShark' DePorre shared his top stock picks for SPACs in 2021 earlier this year. DePorre looks for SPACs to continue to be a major trading theme in 2021.

If you weren't sure if SPACs were trending enough, Elon Musk made sure to chime in on Twitter to verify that SPAC popularity has topped.

For more in-depth coverage of the SPAC sector including buy and sell recommendations and investment strategies, subscribe to read Real Money daily.

Here is a list of some of the top SPAC stocks to watch over the next week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV - CCIV

Churchill Capital Corp IV has fallen over 48% in the past week from its high at $58 per share. CCIV fell below $27 and is now trading just above $30. Is now the time to buy?

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp - SENGU

The same group that landed DraftKings and Skillz is back and Collins is eyeing its newly formed SPAC before it makes another blockbuster deal.

Vector Acquisition Corporation - VACQ

Rocket Labs announced it was going public via SPAC merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation Monday. Vector is up over 36% since the merger was announced. Vector Acquisition raised $4.1 billion for the deal.

New Providence Acquisition - NPA

Collins shared why investors should be looking at New Providence as an alternative to some of the stocks being pushed on Reddit's WallStreetBets.

New Providence Acquisition is taking AST & Sciences public via a merger deal.

Dune Acquisition Corp - DUNE

This SPAC is another Collins favorite that is looking at companies in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry

USHG Acquisition Corp.- HUGS

TheStreet's Katherine Ross sat down with famed restauranteur Danny Meyer to discuss his latest SPAC USHG Acquisition Corp that went public this past Thursday. Meyer said they are not just eyeing restaurants and hospitality companies.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.