Southwest Posts Earnings Beat but Warns of Rising MAX-Related Costs

Southwest Airlines' fourth-quarter adjusted earnings beat estimates but the airline warns that the extended grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX will dent growth through the first half of 2020.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report on Thursday reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that beat analysts' forecasts even as it took a charge related to the ongoing grounding of its fleet of Boeing-made 737 MAX aircraft. The airline warned that future costs are rising because of the jet's grounding.

The Dallas-based airline said it earned $514 million, or 98 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, vs. $654 million, or $1.14 a share, in the comparable year-earlier quarter. Revenue came in at $5.7 billion, matching analysts' forecasts.

The results excluded a charge of $97 million, or 18 cents a share, related to profit-sharing and Boeing-related compensation. Including that amount, the company would have earned $1.16 a share, above analysts' forecasts of $1.09 a share.

However, the airline warned that it expects a closely watched gauge of costs to climb in the current quarter as the cost to fly each seat a mile rises by between 6% and 8% because of the MAX's absence from its fleet.

During the fourth quarter, Southwest reached a confidential agreement with Boeing on compensation related to estimated 2019 financial damages due to the Federal Aviation Administration's March 2019 order to ground the 737 MAX.

Fourth-quarter operating revenue increased 0.4% year over year to a fourth-quarter record of $5.7 billion, matching forecasts, on a 0.9% drop in available seat miles due to the MAX groundings. Fourth-quarter operating revenue per ASM increased 1.3% year over year.

The estimated operating income reductions from the MAX groundings for fourth quarter and for 2019 were $313 million and $828 million, respectively, Southwest said.

Net income in 2019 was $2.3 billion, or $4.27 a share, compared with 2018 earnings of $2.5 billion, or $4.29 a share.

Shares of Southwest were down 1.83% at $52.50 in premarket trading.