Southwest Plane Strikes, Kills Man Landing at Austin-Bergstrom

Southwest Airlines says its pilot maneuvered to try and avoid striking the unauthorized person on the runway at Austin-Bergstrom airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on the runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, according to a statement released Thursday night. The plane that struck and killed the individual on the runway was owned and operated by Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report.

The pilot of Southwest flight 1392 reportedly tried to maneuver and avoid an individual who appeared on the runway right after the plane touched down safely at 8:12 pm local time, 34 minutes after leaving from Dallas Love Field.

The driver of an airport operations vehicle investigated the pilot's report and found the person on the runway. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services say they pronounced the adult person deceased on scene.

After receiving further instructions from controllers, the plane taxied to the gate where customers and the crew deplaned with no reports of onboard injuries. The flight was carrying 53 passengers and five crew members, according to CBS News, which obtained a picture of the damage done to the aircraft.

The deceased individual on the runway was not dressed as an airport worker and didn't have any identification on him, Austin Police told CBS' Austin affiliate. Southwest said that it is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and the FAA in their investigation.

The airline industry has been under pressure this week after Reuters reported that nearly 50% of the more than 6,000 combined airlines plane fleet is currently grounded due to a combination of government restrictions and lack of customer demand.

Southwest fell more than 5% on Wednesday following the report, but the stock was up 4.17% to $26.50 in afternoon trading Friday. It announced last week that it will limit the number of passengers on their flights moving forward to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Buffett announced this past week that he exited positions in the airline industry and TheStreet broke down what that means for Southwest Air stock with chart analysis and ways to trade the stock.