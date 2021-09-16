September 16, 2021
Elon Musk's SpaceX to Send Four Civilians to Space Wednesday
Southwest Air Offers New Incentives to Get Staff Vaccinated

Southwest Airlines introduced new incentives to entice its staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report introduced new incentives Wednesday to entice staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19. 

The Dallas airline will offer extra pay to staff who show proof of vaccination by mid-November, a company memo viewed by CNBC said. 

"If you have not been vaccinated and choose to do so, this timeline gives you enough time to receive both rounds of a two-series vaccine or the single-dose vaccine,” Southwest told staff. 

Employees who upload vaccination cards by Nov. 15 will get 16 hours of pay. Flight attendants and pilots will receive pay for 13 trip segments. 

The company said the new measure is not related to President Joe Biden's recent announcement of a vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. 

Beginning Nov. 16 Southwest will also continue quarantine-pay protection only to staff who have been vaccinated. Unvaccinated employees who go into quarantine can still use their own paid sick leave, under the new rules.

Over at Delta Airlines  (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report, officials took a harder line. Delta said it would impose a $200 monthly health insurance surcharge on employees who refused to get the vaccine.

In the period since, the company’s vaccination increased to 78% from 74%, Henry Ting, Delta’s chief health officer, said.

Last month, Southwest Air shares took a hit after it said that the spread of the delta variant of Covid throws into question whether it can generate a profit in the third quarter.

“Based on the assumption that Covid-19 cases remain elevated in the near-term and current revenue trends in August continue into September, the company's outlook for third-quarter operating revenues has worsened by an estimated three to four points from its previous outlook three weeks ago,” the carrier had said.

Southwest shares at last check were down 0.3% to $48.32. 

