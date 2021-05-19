Southwest Matches Revenue and Load Factor Forecasts, but Shares Slip

In April, Southwest's operating revenue plunged 42% from pre-pandemic levels, compared to its prior forecast of a 40% to 45% drop.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report shares fell Wednesday despite reporting metrics that were inline with forecasts and projecting positive trends for the future.

Southwest projects a revenue slide of 35% to 40% for May, unchanged from the previous forecast, and a load factor of 85%, besting the prior prediction of 75% to 80%.

Demand continues to increase for leisure travel, with bookings rising for May and June, Southwest said. It sees leisure fares climbing in June, almost to June 2019 levels.

Southwest shares recently traded at $60.15, down 3.09%. They have jumped 36% over the past six months amid optimism for vaccines and economic recovery.

As for COVID in Asia, daily deaths hit a global record in India reported Wednesday, Taiwan hardened its lockdown, and new infections in Malaysia reached their peak, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier this month, TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer waxed bullish for Southwest. “American (AAL) - Get Report is good, Southwest is even better. Go with best-of-breed," he said.

Last month, Southwest posted a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss for the first quarter, as air travel continued to recover amid ongoing vaccinations and the reopening of the U.S. economy.

The Dallas-based airline reported an adjusted loss of $1 billion, or $1.72 a share, vs. a loss of $77 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.