Southwest Cuts 737 MAX Purchases Through Next Year

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report shares fell Wednesday after it announced a reduction in the number of Boeing (BA) - Get Report 737 MAX planes it will receive through next year to 35 from the 48 it planned in April.

Southwest recently traded at $45.51, down 1.97%, and has slid roughly 15% year to date. Shares of Boeing were falling 0.47% to $228.61.

The coronavirus pandemic has decimated air travel, of course. And the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two deadly accidents, until just last month.

Southwest and Boeing also settled their dispute over charges for 737 MAX planes not delivered this year, the airline noted in an SEC filing. For Southwest, the settlement means “an immaterial amount of aircraft capital expenditures” for this quarter and all of next year.

Southwest also offered a bleak financial picture for last month, this month and next month.

“Given the continued surge in Covid-19 cases and depressed revenue environment, the company continues to experience softness in leisure passenger demand and bookings for December 2020, as well as elevated levels of trip cancellations for December travel,” Southwest said. “The company currently estimates the softness in leisure passenger demand and bookings to continue into January 2021.”

To be sure, “leisure bookings for holiday travel in late December 2020 and early January 2021 are outpacing leisure passenger demand and bookings in non-holiday time periods for both months,” Southwest said. But “the company remains cautious given the uncertainty of near-term revenue trends.”

It said operating revenue fell about 63% year-over-year in November and forecast it will slide 65% to 75% in both December and January.