Southwest Slides After Saying It Will Limit Number of Passengers

Investors send shares of Southwest into a tailspin as the airline details plans to limit the number of passengers.

Shares of Southwest (LUV) - Get Report nosedived Friday after the carrier unveiled an array of coronavirus safety measures, including limiting the number of passengers, underscoring no smooth flight path to normal for the battered airline industry.

Southwest's stock price plunged 7.65% to $28.86 a share after the airline said starting Saturday it would temporarily cut the number of passengers on each flight, a move that comes amid an historic plunge in demand for air travel from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Southwest said it was limiting numbers to create extra space to "allow customers to spread out in comfortable distances," although family groups can still sit together and passengers will still be able to pick their own seats.

The airline's announcement came on the heels of its first quarterly loss since the Great Recession, with Gary Kelly, Southwest's CEO and chairman, telling CNBC that "air traffic levels are next to zero at this point."

The airline also said that, starting Saturday, it would also significantly revamp the way people board and exit its jets to ensure enough space for social distancing.

Southwest's new procedures call for breaking up boarding into a sequential series of small groups of 10 passengers, with flight attendants in charge during the deplaning process to "provide guidance" and "maintain distancing." The airline said it also it will also temporarily suspend in-flight beverage and snack service as well.

Starting Sunday, all customer-facing employees will don face masks, Southwest said, with the requirement for face masks for facial coverings extended to customers starting May 11.

In addition, Southwest also outlined extensive cleaning measures it was taking to also help limit and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.