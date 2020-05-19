Southwest Sees Fairer Skies as May Operating Revenue Recovers

Southwest Airlines says it is beginning to see fairer skies ahead as it reports improved demand and load factor and continues to lower its crucial cash-burn rate.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report on Tuesday said it was beginning to see fairer skies ahead as it reported improved demand and load factor in May, sees additional improvement in June, and said it continues to lower its crucial cash-burn rate.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the Dallas-based airline said operating revenue for April fell 90% to 95% and load factor was about 8% as a result of the pandemic and its adverse impact on air travel. Southwest, though, said it experienced "modest improvement" in passenger demand, bookings and trip cancellations in May, resulting in net positive bookings through May 18.

The carrier expects May operating revenue to fall 85% to 90% and estimates load factor to be 25% to 30%, compared with previous expectations for a 90%-to-95% decline in operating revenue and load factor of 5% to 10%, according to the filing.

For June, Southwest currently expects improvement in operating revenue to a decline of 80% to 85% and in load factor to 35% to 45%.

On the cash-burn front, Southwest said it continues to estimate its average daily core cash spending to be in the range of $30 million to $35 million in the second quarter of 2020. It currently has cash and short-term investments of roughly $13 billion.

For June, Southwest said it expects its daily cash burn rate to be “in the low-$20 million range.”

Since the beginning of 2020, the company has raised approximately $13.9 billion, including $10 billion in financings and sale-leaseback transactions, $2.2 billion through a common stock offering, and $1.6 billion of Payroll Support Program, or PSP, proceeds.

It expects to receive the remaining $205 million in proceeds from its recent sale-leaseback transactions in June 2020, as well as an additional $1.6 billion of PSP proceeds by July 2020.

The company recently repaid approximately $2 billion of its 364-day secured term loan and the full $1 billion under its revolving credit facility, according to the filing.

Shares of Southwest were up 4.47% at $28.30 in premarket trading on Tuesday.