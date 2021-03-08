Shares of Southwest Airlines traded higher after the carrier said it would add three new destinations to woo customers as travel demand rebounds.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report shares were higher after the carrier said it would add three new destinations to woo customers as travel demand rebounds.

Shares of the Dallas company at last check rose 5.8% to $60.20.

Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly told employees that the airline would add Myrtle Beach, S.C., Eugene, Ore., and Bellingham, Wash., to its schedule.

Southwest continues to "focus on putting our aircraft to work to pursue more customers and much-needed revenue," Kelly said in a statement

Southwest is planning to start flights to Myrtle Beach this summer. Service to Eugene and Bellingham will start in the second half, the company said.

The airline said that including the three announced today, Southwest has either opened or announced 17 new airports since the pandemic began.

"That's a lot of work, a lot of new destinations, and a lot of options for our customers," Kelly said.

The new airports "better [position] us to capture more customers as the travel demand rebounds," Kelly added.

Last month, the company said it had seen an improvement in leisure passenger demand and bookings.

A Deutsche Bank analyst, Michael Linenberg, late last month upgraded several carriers including Southwest to buy from hold, saying the sector was "back on track."

"We are upgrading our investment stance on the sector as COVID cases, hospitalizations, and vaccination rates are all trending in the right direction," Linenberg said in an investor note.

Linenberg also said he was "encouraged by the industry’s nonstop pursuit of numerous initiatives to mitigate the spread of COVID and increase the confidence of the flying public."